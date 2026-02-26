Victoria loses Phillip Island MotoGP as Adelaide swoops (2026)

The End of an Era: Victoria's MotoGP Loss and the Rise of Adelaide

In a shocking turn of events, Victoria has bid farewell to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, a race that has been synonymous with Phillip Island for three decades. This decision has not only dealt a heavy blow to the Victorian government but also sparked controversy and left many questioning the future of this iconic event.

A well-informed source within the government has confirmed that Victoria has lost the hosting rights, with the race now set to move to South Australia. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation, after months of intense negotiations with Dorna Sports, the rights holder, has failed to secure an extension for the famed Phillip Island circuit.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Allan government, in a recent statement, revealed that they had offered additional funding to Dorna Sports to create an even grander event beyond 2026, but only on the condition that it remained at Phillip Island. This stipulation, it seems, was not met, leading to the race's relocation.

Geoff Webb, chairman of the Destination Philip Island regional tourism, expressed his disappointment, stating, "It's a significant blow to the region's tourism and will have far-reaching consequences for hospitality, retail, and local employment." He further emphasized the event's economic impact, adding, "We've been working tirelessly to maintain this event, which has been a significant contributor to our local economy."

Dorna Sports, since its acquisition by Formula 1 owners Liberty Media last year, has been exploring the idea of racing on street circuits. In January, it was revealed that Dorna Sports had demanded the event be moved to Albert Park in Melbourne if the contract was to be renewed. However, the proximity of barriers at Albert Park to the track would require significant modifications, including tree felling, which could anger locals and incur substantial costs.

The connection between the MotoGP and Phillip Island runs deep, with the circuit having witnessed historic victories by local legends like Mick Doohan and Casey Stoner. Last year's MotoGP saw an impressive turnout of 93,000 fans, the highest since 2012, with a significant increase from 2024.

The final Australian Grand Prix under Phillip Island's current contract will take place this October, from the 23rd to the 25th. As we bid farewell to this iconic era, the question remains: Will the race's move to Adelaide live up to the legacy of Phillip Island? And what does this mean for the future of MotoGP in Australia? Share your thoughts and join the discussion in the comments below!