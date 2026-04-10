Victor Wembanyama Shines with 32 Points in Starting Return for Spurs (2026)

Imagine a 7-foot-4 phenom dominating the court after weeks on the sidelines—that's exactly what Victor Wembanyama did Saturday night, dropping 32 points in his return to the Spurs' starting lineup. But here's where it gets controversial: Was it the right move to bring him back as a starter so soon after a lengthy injury absence?**

Wembanyama's performance against the Jazz was nothing short of impressive. Shooting 12-for-21 from the field and grabbing seven rebounds, he showcased why he's considered a cornerstone of the Spurs' future. Yet, the team still fell short, losing 127-114, which raises questions about the overall lineup strategy—especially with key point guard De’Aaron Fox sidelined due to tightness in his left adductor. Fox, who had already missed the season's first eight games with a hamstring strain, has been a driving force for San Antonio, averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 22 games.

Before Saturday, Wembanyama had been easing back into action, coming off the bench in seven consecutive games as he recovered from a strained left calf that kept him out for 12 games. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson had initially opted for a minutes restriction, allowing the towering star to rebuild his strength and conditioning. And this is the part most people miss: Balancing a player's health with the team's immediate needs is a delicate dance, and Johnson's decision to start Wembanyama now could be seen as either bold or risky.

The Spurs' eight-game win streak came to an end on Saturday, but their recent success—including three straight wins over Oklahoma City in two weeks—has been remarkable. With Fox out, Julian Champagnie stepped into his 18th start of the season, highlighting the team's depth. Here’s a thought-provoking question for you: Should the Spurs prioritize Wembanyama's long-term development over short-term wins, or is it time to push for playoff contention with their current roster? Let us know your take in the comments—this debate is far from settled.