Victor Robles: Seattle Mariners' Dark Horse Candidate for Impact Player (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey as we dive into the world of baseball and the Seattle Mariners' quest for glory! The road to the World Series is paved with unexpected heroes, and the Mariners are no exception.

While stars like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez undoubtedly shine bright, the real magic often happens when lesser-known players step up and make a massive impact. And this is exactly what the Mariners are counting on to reach their ultimate goal.

But here's where it gets controversial... Who will be the dark horse, the unexpected hero, for the Mariners in 2026? Well, prepare to be intrigued, because the answers might just surprise you!

Enter Victor Robles, the right fielder with a unique energy and an impact that goes beyond the numbers. Both Wyman and Bob agree that Robles has the potential to be a game-changer. "He's an impact player when he's at his best," Bob Stelton emphasizes, highlighting Robles' ability to disrupt pitchers and bring an infectious energy to the team.

Robles' breakout year with the M's in 2024 was nothing short of impressive. In just 77 games, he showcased his talent with a .328 batting average, a .393 on-base percentage, and a remarkable 30 stolen bases. However, an unfortunate shoulder injury early in the 2025 season derailed his momentum, and he missed nearly five months of action. Despite this setback, Robles still managed to make one of the most memorable plays of the season, sealing a crucial win against the Houston Astros with a sliding grab and a game-ending double play.

"I want to see a full year of him," Dave Wyman confesses. "His hustle and outfield skills are inspiring, and if he gets going at the plate, he could be the difference-maker the Mariners need."

So, will Victor Robles be the Mariners' secret weapon in their quest for the World Series? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: the 2026 season is shaping up to be an exciting ride!

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the big names; it's about the heart and soul of a team, and the unexpected heroes who step up when it matters most. So, who do you think will be the Mariners' dark horse? Join the conversation and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you team Robles, or do you have another candidate in mind?