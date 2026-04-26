Victor Ortiz Reveals: Andre Berto Was a 'Much Better' Opponent Than Floyd Mayweather! (2026)

Victor Ortiz, the boxer known as 'Vicious', recently made a bold statement that has sparked debate among boxing enthusiasts. Despite his knockout loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2011, Ortiz claims that Mayweather was not his toughest opponent. In a recent interview, he named Andre Berto as the fighter who posed a greater challenge.

Ortiz's comments are intriguing, especially considering the context of his match with Mayweather. The fight was a highly anticipated WBC welterweight title bout, and Mayweather's knockout victory was a significant moment in his illustrious career. However, Ortiz's perspective offers a different angle to this iconic fight.

In his interview with TalkSport, Ortiz described Berto as a 'top pound-for-pound king' with exceptional qualities. He highlighted Berto's power, heart, and skill, contrasting it with Mayweather's more limited arsenal. Ortiz's respect for Berto is evident, and he believes that the Canadian-American boxer's abilities surpass those of Mayweather.

The significance of this comparison lies in the fact that Ortiz had already beaten Berto to win the WBC welterweight title. This victory marked Berto's first professional loss, and it set the stage for a highly anticipated rematch with Mayweather. Berto's subsequent defeat to Mayweather in 2015 further solidified his status as a formidable opponent.

Ortiz's comments raise an interesting question: What makes a great opponent in boxing? Is it the ability to withstand pressure, the skill to counter punches, or perhaps the heart to endure adversity? Ortiz's perspective suggests that it's a combination of these factors, and Berto embodies these traits.

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Mayweather, on the other hand, is known for his counter-punching ability and his strategic approach to fights. However, Ortiz's critique highlights the limitations of Mayweather's style against a fighter like Berto, who possesses a more well-rounded skill set.

In the world of boxing, the search for the ultimate opponent is a never-ending journey. Each fighter brings their own unique challenges, and it's the ability to adapt and overcome these challenges that separates the greats from the good. Ortiz's comments remind us that every fight has its own story, and the perception of a great opponent can vary from fighter to fighter.

As boxing fans, we are fortunate to witness the evolution of this sport and the diverse range of talents it produces. Ortiz's perspective adds a layer of complexity to the Mayweather-Berto narrative, inviting us to explore the nuances of what makes a great opponent in the ring.