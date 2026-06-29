Victor Caratini Signs with Minnesota Twins: $14M, 2-Year Contract | MLB News (2026)

Breaking News: The Minnesota Twins have just secured catcher Victor Caratini with a $14 million, two-year contract! This exciting development, confirmed by an Associated Press source, promises to shake up the team's dynamics.

The deal, which was agreed upon Friday, is contingent on Caratini passing a physical examination. But what does this mean for the Twins?

Caratini, who is 32 years old, is coming off a strong season with the Houston Astros, where he batted .259. He also achieved career highs with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 386 plate appearances. Talk about a productive player! He demonstrated his versatility by catching in 49 games, playing first base in 15, and serving as a designated hitter in 30.

As a switch-hitter, Caratini boasts a .268 average against right-handed pitchers, but his average drops to .208 against lefties. This could lead to an interesting platoon situation with Ryan Jeffers, a right-handed hitter who excels against left-handers, batting .313, but struggles against right-handers, batting .248.

And this is the part most people miss... This move strategically positions the Twins for Jeffers' potential free agency after the 2026 season. They've also added Alex Jackson through a trade with Baltimore to bolster their depth.

Before joining the Twins, Caratini had previously signed a $12 million, two-year deal with the Astros. Over his nine-year major league career with the Chicago Cubs (2017-20), San Diego (2021), Milwaukee (2022-23), and Houston, Caratini has a .244 average with 58 home runs and 247 RBIs.

But here's where it gets controversial... Do you think this is a smart move for the Twins? Will Caratini's performance justify the investment? Share your thoughts in the comments below!