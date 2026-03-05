Victims’ Commissioner Warns: U-Turn on Jury Trials Could Collapse UK Justice System (2026)

The fate of England and Wales' justice system hangs in the balance as a potential U-turn on jury trial reforms looms. A controversial decision could shatter an already fragile system, according to the new victims' commissioner, Claire Waxman.

Waxman has issued a stark warning to the justice secretary, David Lammy, urging him to stand firm against MPs and legal professionals who oppose the reduction of jury trials. She believes that without these changes, victims will be deterred from seeking justice. But here's where it gets controversial: Waxman acknowledges the strong emotions surrounding jury trials but argues that an unyielding stance could further destabilize the system.

The Guardian reported that proposals to limit jury trials may be toned down due to backlash. However, Waxman believes any reversal could lead to catastrophic consequences, stating, "The justice system will no longer function, it will collapse." She emphasizes the urgency of addressing the backlog, predicting a staggering increase to 100,000 or even 125,000 cases.

Lammy is reportedly proceeding with plans proposed by Sir Brian Leveson, which include a new criminal court with judge-only hearings, magistrates-only trials for minor offenses, and judge-only trials for complex fraud cases.

Waxman highlights the detrimental effects of court backlogs, dilapidated courtrooms, and last-minute trial adjournments on victims, sharing a harrowing account of a victim considering suicide due to delays. She calls for a humane approach and systemic changes.

When asked about her pride in the justice system, Waxman praises the dedicated professionals but expresses embarrassment over crumbling courts. She also discusses the sentencing bill, which aims to alleviate prison overcrowding by releasing offenders and abolishing short sentences. However, she warns that this could hinder efforts to reduce femicide rates without proper safeguards.

Waxman raises concerns about the safety of domestic abuse victims with the proposed sentencing reforms, stating that certain measures alarm her. She seeks clarification from ministers, fearing that victims may be left vulnerable. And this is the part most people miss: Waxman, a stalking victim herself, emphasizes the importance of short sentences in providing respite for domestic abuse survivors.

The victims' commissioner commends the prime minister's commitment to addressing violence against women and girls but echoes concerns about underfunding. She also mentions the challenges posed by the small size of her office in ensuring agencies uphold victims' legal rights.

Waxman questions the strategy's funding, suggesting that additional resources are necessary to achieve its goals. She plans to meet with ministers to discuss these critical issues, leaving readers with a sense of anticipation and a desire to engage in the ongoing debate.