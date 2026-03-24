Vicious Rumors: Drummer Larry Howe's Departure Over Political Differences (2026)

A shocking announcement has rocked the world of power metal, as the iconic band Vicious Rumors has parted ways with their long-standing drummer, Larry Howe. This decision, made public on February 18, 2026, sends a clear message about the band's stance on political differences within their ranks.

The band's statement, shared across social media, reveals a deep-rooted disagreement over Howe's personal political ambitions. Vicious Rumors, known for their unity and celebration of heavy metal, felt they could no longer tolerate being associated with opinions that did not align with their own.

"Our message has always been one of unity," the band emphasized. "We wrote songs like 'World Church' to bring people together, and that's the essence of VICIOUS RUMORS."

Despite the split, Howe has agreed to honor the band's commitment to the upcoming U.S. leg of 'The Devil's Asylum Tour,' which begins in just a matter of days.

"We are grateful for Larry's dedication and musicianship over the years," the band expressed. "We will soon announce a new touring drummer, and we look forward to letting the heavy metal music speak for itself once again."

Howe, a self-proclaimed "rock 'n' roll patriot," has been a member of Vicious Rumors since 1985. His Instagram bio reflects his patriotic sentiments, stating, "God bless America, the best country ever!"

This departure comes at a time when the band has released their latest album, 'The Devil's Asylum,' worldwide (except Japan) in August 2025. The album is available in various formats, including CD digipak, LP, and digital download/stream.

Vicious Rumors, formed in 1979 by guitarist and leader Geoff Thorpe, has seen over 40 members come and go. Thorpe once remarked, "We have a great relationship with almost all of our former members. When I need someone to fill in, I have a lot of trusted friends to call upon."

The band has released over a dozen albums, including three LPs with Atlantic Records in the early '90s, which were later reissued as a box set titled 'Vicious Rumors: The Atlantic Years' in 2022.

This news raises questions about the impact of personal beliefs on artistic collaborations. Should political differences be a deal-breaker in the world of music? Or can artists find a way to coexist despite differing opinions? We invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below.