Via Sistina Retired: Celebrating the Dual Cox Plate Champion's Legendary Career (2026)

The racing world is in awe as the legendary mare, Via Sistina, retires from the track, leaving behind a trail of triumphs and a legacy that will be hard to surpass. But is this the end of her impact on the sport? Not quite!

Chris Waller, the renowned trainer, has confirmed the retirement of Via Sistina, an announcement that has sent ripples through the industry. This mare, with an impressive career spanning 32 starts across the globe, has been hailed as one of Australia's greatest horses since the iconic Winx.

'The decision to retire Via Sistina has been made,' Waller stated, acknowledging the mare's consistent performance over the years, which has made her a global phenomenon. But here's the twist: despite her recent victories, including a second Cox Plate win and a Champions Stakes triumph, Waller believes she hasn't regained her former energy.

And this is where the story takes an exciting turn. Via Sistina, owned by Yulong, is heading back to the UK to meet Darley's champion sire, Dubawi, for a breeding opportunity. Yulong's statement reveals their deep appreciation for the mare, who has been a symbol of success and a dream come true for many in the sport.

'Via Sistina, the daughter of Fastnet Rock, was a brilliant acquisition by Mr. Zhang and his team,' Waller reminisces. Bought in 2023, she had already proven her mettle in Group 1 races across Europe. Her Australian debut was nothing short of spectacular, winning the Group 1 Ranvet Stakes, and this was just the beginning of her dominance down under.

Waller's gratitude for Via Sistina's journey is evident: 'From her short-distance victories to the unforgettable back-to-back Cox Plate wins, she has been a force to reckon with.' Her toughness, determination, and beauty on the track will be sorely missed.

As Via Sistina embarks on her breeding career, the racing community eagerly awaits the next chapter of her legacy. Will her offspring carry on her remarkable genes and continue to dominate the tracks? Only time will tell. And this is the part most people miss—the potential impact of a champion's lineage on the future of the sport.

What do you think about Via Sistina's retirement and her future in breeding? Is she truly the 'horse of a lifetime'? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!