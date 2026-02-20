Vestas Wind Turbine Factory Repurposed: 300 Jobs Saved! | Wind Energy News (2026)

Half of jobs at Vestas wind turbine factory to remain, despite government intervention

A recent announcement has revealed that the Vestas wind turbine factory on the Isle of Wight will be repurposed, thanks to a substantial £20 million government grant. This decision comes as a response to the looming job losses faced by the factory's 600-strong workforce, who were informed in December 2024 that half of their jobs could be at risk due to the decline in demand for offshore turbine blades.

However, the government's intervention has ensured the retention of approximately 300 jobs, as Vestas will now focus on producing blades for the UK's onshore wind farms. Climate Minister Katie White emphasized the strategic importance of this move, stating that it would create the country's only dedicated onshore wind blade facility on the Isle of Wight.

The factory, which opened in 2002, faces a challenge due to the larger size of modern blades, which are 50% bigger than the ones produced in Newport. This size discrepancy makes it impossible to adapt the site for the new blade production.

The government's decision to lift a ban on onshore wind, following years of decline, is part of its broader clean energy plans. White expressed empathy for those affected by job losses while highlighting the positive impact of safeguarding over 300 roles. She emphasized the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of onshore wind technology, which supports skilled jobs and provides clean energy directly to host communities.

The government's onshore wind strategy aims to create up to 45,000 skilled jobs across the country by 2030. Ken Kaser, senior vice president of blades manufacturing at Vestas, praised the partnership with the government, emphasizing its role in safeguarding skilled jobs, strengthening the UK's supply chain, and positioning the site as a key player in the country's clean energy sector.

Despite the positive outlook, Vestas has assured that its technology activities, employing around 140 people on the island, remain unaffected. The company will continue to serve as a center of excellence for blade research, design, and development.

This latest development marks a significant turning point for the Vestas factory, which previously faced job cuts and a turbulent history. In 2009, the company closed a turbine plant in Newport, leading to the loss of 425 jobs and an 18-day sit-in by workers. However, Vestas' resilience and commitment to innovation have paved the way for a brighter future, ensuring the preservation of jobs and the advancement of clean energy technology.