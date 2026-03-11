Very Republican, Very Patriotic: How Conservative Civics Centers Are Reshaping Public Colleges (2026)

A bold new initiative is shaking up the academic landscape in the United States, and it's sparking intense debate. Right-leaning civic centers are now making their way into public colleges, offering courses that promise to challenge the status quo. But here's where it gets controversial: these centers are being established with a specific political agenda, and it's raising eyebrows across the country.

Imagine a glossy brochure, tucked away in an orientation packet for Ohio State University freshmen. It promises a tempting scholarship, but what it doesn't reveal is the political nature of the center behind it. The Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture, and Society, backed by Ohio's Republican-dominated legislature, aims to entice students with a conservative twist on education.

Housed in a sturdy brick building, the center boasts an impressive faculty of 20, teaching a range of credit-bearing courses. But it's not just about the curriculum; it's about influencing the very fabric of university life. In 2023, Ohio legislators allocated a staggering $24 million in tax dollars to create these centers, a move that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.

This is part of a conservative strategy, a playbook that's gaining traction. Republican legislators are using their power to bring conservative professors into the spotlight, hoping to counter what they perceive as a left-wing indoctrination of students. And it's not just Ohio; similar centers are popping up in states like North Carolina, Florida, and Utah, with a combined taxpayer funding of nearly $50 million for the 2025-26 school year.

Ohio, with its five centers, is leading the way, backed by the Trump administration. These centers are receiving federal grants, with one, the Chase Center, securing additional funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Critics argue that this is politics interfering with academic freedom, diverting resources from other departments and campus improvements. Proponents, however, see it as a necessary balance to counter the left-leaning tilt of many campuses.

Adam Kissel, a former deputy assistant education secretary, believes universities are suffering from "curricular rot" and need legislative intervention. He argues that civic centers can offer a more serious college education, examining the best of American and Western traditions. But researchers and students paint a different picture. Young people, they say, already lean left, and peer pressure plays a bigger role than professors' ideologies.

Danielle Fienberg, a history major at Ohio State, took a Chase course and challenged the notion of left-wing indoctrination. "Professors want you to challenge them, to disagree," she said. Fienberg appreciated the open debate and discussions, but she also objected to the center's formation and the political leanings of its reading material.

"It's very Republican and very patriotic," said Evelyn Wan, a freshman who attended one of Chase's inaugural classes. "If you come in with a blank slate, you'll probably come out a Republican." But Wan also acknowledged the potential benefits, saying it could help students step outside their echo chambers.

The Chase Center is expanding, offering more courses and aiming to hire 50 new faculty with joint appointments across the university. Center leaders hope to create an academic community, exposing students to ideas they might not encounter elsewhere on campus. They're using scholarships, dinners, and study abroad opportunities to attract students, with a minor offered by Chase as an incentive.

The impact of these centers goes beyond the classroom. They are changing traditional hiring and firing procedures for faculty, with separate academic councils and directors having more power than department heads. In Ohio, for example, each campus center has its own council, with members approved by the state legislature. This raises concerns about political loyalty and tenure.

"It's essentially legislatively directed hiring at a university," said Ashley Hope Pérez, an associate professor at Ohio State. "It's basically setting up political loyalty for tenure."

The National Association of Scholars, a conservative group, has proposed model legislation based on Ohio's centers, arguing that merely requiring specific courses isn't enough. They believe policymakers must change the administrative structure of higher education to influence what professors teach.

This spring, Iowa lawmakers passed a bill creating the Center of Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa, seemingly based on the association's model.

The diversity within these centers, critics argue, is largely ideological, ranging along a conservative spectrum. Almost all new hires are white and male, a trend seen in other publicly funded civic centers. At Ohio State, the Center of Ethics and Human Values offers a similar certificate program, but the Chase Center is drawing students away with scholarships.

"There is a diversion of funding from actual educational needs while dumping money into these centers," said Pérez.

The future looks set to funnel thousands of Ohio college students through these centers. In 2025, Ohio legislators passed a major higher education overhaul, requiring all bachelor's degree students to take an American civic literacy course. It's a move that aims to counter the embrace of socialism among young people, as Senator Jerry Cirino argues, by schooling them on free-market capitalism and the historical problems of socialism.

The civic centers are ready to teach, but the debate rages on. What do you think? Should political diversity be a priority in higher education, or is this an intrusion of politics into the academic realm? Share your thoughts in the comments; we'd love to hear your perspective on this controversial topic.