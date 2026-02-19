Verstappen Slams 2026 F1 Cars: Not Fun to Drive? Is F1 Heading to Formula E Territory? (2026)

A bold statement from a racing legend: Max Verstappen's verdict on the new F1 cars is a controversial one. He calls them "anti-racing" and "not fun to drive," a stark contrast to the thrill and excitement Formula 1 is known for.

During the Bahrain testing, Verstappen, the four-time world champion, got his first taste of the new Red Bull car for the 2026 season. His reaction? Disappointment. He describes the experience as more akin to "Formula E on steroids," a far cry from the pure racing thrill F1 fans and drivers crave.

"To be honest, driving these cars is not a lot of fun. It's all about management, which doesn't feel like true Formula 1 racing. It feels like we're energy-poor, and every little input as a driver has a massive impact on the car's performance. For me, that's not what Formula 1 should be about. Maybe I should just drive Formula E, where energy management is the focus?"

Verstappen's concerns go beyond just the driving experience. He believes the new regulations, which he didn't help write, have led to a car design that is "anti-racing." He questions why he can't express his honest opinion about his race car, especially when he knows the hard work that has gone into its development.

"I understand the excitement within the team, especially with our own engine division and the new power unit division at Red Bull Powertrains. But as a driver, I have to be realistic about the feeling I get when I'm behind the wheel. The excitement level just isn't there for me."

Verstappen's frankness is a double-edged sword. While he respects the work of his team, he also knows that his enjoyment as a driver is crucial. And with the current regulations set to stay for a while, it's a concern that could impact his future in F1, especially with his current Red Bull deal ending in 2028.

"A winning car is one thing, but it has to be fun to drive too. At this stage of my career, I'm exploring other avenues for fun outside of Formula 1. I know we're stuck with these regulations for a while, so we'll see what happens."

And this is where it gets interesting. With the Nurburgring 24 Hours purposefully avoiding a direct clash with the F1 calendar, Verstappen teases the possibility of participating. "At least you can drive flat out there without worrying about your battery! I want to do it, and we're working on making it happen."

So, what do you think? Is Verstappen's criticism valid? Or is he being too harsh on the new F1 cars?