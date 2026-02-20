Verstappen’s 2026 Downshift: Can Others Follow? (2026)

The Formula 1 World Takes Note: Verstappen's Unique Technique Sparks Interest

In a fascinating development, the Formula 1 community is buzzing with talk of Max Verstappen's innovative driving technique, with rivals now adopting similar strategies. The second day of testing in Bahrain saw an exponential rise in drivers attempting this unique approach, leaving us with some intriguing questions.

As Carlos Sainz, the Williams driver, put it, "We see what the others do, we try and copy." And that's exactly what's happening at Turn 10, where Verstappen's bold move of downshifting to first gear has caught the attention of his competitors.

But here's where it gets controversial: is it the car's capability or the driver's skill that makes this technique successful? The Red Bull car and engine package seem tailor-made for this approach, aiming to maximize energy recovery during braking. However, the driver's ability to manage the consequences of such an aggressive downshift is crucial.

Verstappen's adaptability is undoubtedly a key factor, but it raises an interesting debate: are some teams and drivers not adopting this technique because they choose not to, or because their cars simply can't handle it?

When pushed about the potential risks, Sainz highlighted the importance of data and learning, stating, "We try and check, we double- and triple-check. If we're not doing everything the same, it's for a reason." This attitude reflects the dynamic nature of these testing sessions, where every lap offers a valuable lesson.

And this is the part most people miss: these techniques are not just about copying; they're about understanding and adapting. Teams are experimenting, learning, and reacting to what they observe and experience. It's a delicate balance between car capability and driver skill, and the inspiration for these strategies might just be Verstappen's impressive performance on the first day.

So, the question remains: will this trend continue, and will we see more drivers mastering this technique? Only time and further testing will tell. But one thing's for sure: the Formula 1 world is watching, and the debate is on! What are your thoughts on this developing story? Feel free to share your opinions and predictions in the comments below!

