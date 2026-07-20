Vermont's New Theater Company: Exploring Identity in 'Driver, Lender' (2026)

The Rebirth of a College, the Birth of a Play

In the heart of Vermont, a fascinating transformation is taking place. The former Goddard College, once a hub of creativity and forward-thinking, is being reborn as the Goddard Institute of Dramatic Arts. This new theater company is not just a revival of a closed campus; it's a bold venture into the world of dramatic arts, and its inaugural play, "Driver, Lender," is at the center of this exciting development.

A Theater Company with a Mission

Personally, I find the concept of the Goddard Institute of Dramatic Arts incredibly refreshing. Established by Kristina Lear and David Warshofsky, this company aims to nurture new talent and bring professional theater to central Vermont. It's a mission that resonates deeply with the region's cultural heritage, especially considering the college's rich history of fostering renowned artists like Archie Shepp, members of Phish, David Mamet, and William H. Macy.

A Playwright's Journey

The story of Leo Kurland, the playwright behind "Driver, Lender," is a captivating one. Hailing from Los Angeles and studying theater in Chicago, Kurland now finds himself in rural Vermont, crafting his play in the serene surroundings of The Creative Campus at Goddard. This shift from bustling cities to a secluded campus is a testament to the allure of the theater world and the dedication required to make it as a professional playwright.

Exploring Identity and Artistic Freedom

What makes "Driver, Lender" particularly intriguing is its exploration of identity in acting. The play fictionalizes the casting of Adam Driver as Shylock in "The Merchant of Venice." This raises profound questions about the boundaries of artistic interpretation and the authenticity of portraying characters with identities different from one's own. In my opinion, this is a timely and thought-provoking theme, especially in an era where representation and cultural sensitivity are at the forefront of artistic discussions.

A Director's Vision

David Warshofsky, the play's director, brings a unique perspective to the production. His approach, as observed during rehearsals, is both encouraging and meticulous. He understands the delicate balance between guiding actors and allowing them the freedom to interpret their roles. This directorial style is a reflection of the play's underlying theme of artistic freedom.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Theater

It's worth noting that the establishment of this theater company comes at a time when live theater is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. With audience numbers significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels, the decision to launch a new theater company might seem risky. However, Lear and Warshofsky's belief in the power of storytelling and their passion for theater is a testament to the resilience and importance of the arts.

A New Chapter for Vermont's Cultural Scene

The Goddard Institute of Dramatic Arts is not just a theater company; it's a catalyst for Vermont's cultural scene. By presenting a mix of full summer productions and theatrical reading series, the institute aims to engage audiences throughout the year. This commitment to fostering a vibrant artistic community is what truly excites me about this venture.

Final Thoughts

As "Driver, Lender" takes the stage, it symbolizes more than just a play's premiere. It marks the beginning of a new era for the former Goddard College and the broader Vermont arts community. In my opinion, this is a powerful example of how creativity can thrive in unexpected places and how the arts can rejuvenate and redefine spaces. The play's exploration of identity and artistic freedom is a conversation starter, and I eagerly anticipate the impact it will have on audiences and the theater world alike.