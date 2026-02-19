Verizon Outage Resolved: Thousands Impacted, 911 Issues Fixed (2026)

Imagine the panic: Thousands of Verizon customers suddenly unable to make calls, including crucial 911 emergency calls. That's precisely the scenario that unfolded on a Wednesday, causing widespread disruption and concern. Thankfully, Verizon has announced the issue is now resolved, but the hours-long outage left many scrambling. Let's break down what happened.

Verizon confirmed that a significant service interruption affected numerous customers, with the issue finally resolved late Wednesday night. A company spokesperson advised customers experiencing continued problems to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. The company also stated they would provide "account credits" to those impacted by the outage.

Reports of service interruptions began surfacing around noon Eastern Time, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors outages. Many customers reported their phones displaying "SOS" instead of network bars, a clear indicator of a problem. At its peak, at least 178,284 Verizon customers were affected, according to Downdetector. The areas with the highest concentration of reported issues included New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Houston. By 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, the number of affected customers had decreased to below 60,000, as per Downdetector's data.

Verizon's team worked diligently to restore service, with a social media post around 4 p.m. ET confirming their efforts. The New York Emergency Management (NYCEM) officials also issued a statement, acknowledging the outage's impact on 911 calls. They urged anyone with an emergency to use alternative methods like other carriers, landlines, or reporting to a police precinct or fire station.

But here's where it gets controversial... There were initial concerns and investigations by multiple law enforcement agencies, exploring the possibility of a cyberattack as the cause. However, as of now, the prevailing belief, according to multiple law enforcement sources, is that the outage stemmed from a technical issue, not a malicious cyberattack or other nefarious activity. The federal government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency deferred questions to Verizon.

