Venus Williams Wildcard Australian Open 2024 - 45-Year-Old Tennis Legend Makes History! (2026)

Get ready for a tennis legend's comeback! Venus Williams, the 45-year-old icon, is about to make history at the Australian Open. With seven major singles titles under her belt, she's been granted a wildcard entry, making her the oldest woman ever to grace the season's first Grand Slam.

But here's where it gets controversial... Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion and two-time US Open winner, has been relatively inactive in singles matches lately. Yet, she's set to compete in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021.

"I'm thrilled to be back in Australia and can't wait to showcase my skills during the Australian summer," Williams expressed. She added, "Australia holds a special place in my heart, and I'm grateful for the chance to return to a place that has been instrumental in my career's success."

And this is the part most people miss... Williams, a four-time Australian Open doubles champion, will be preparing for the January 18-February 1 tournament at the Auckland Classic next week. She's been off the circuit for 16 months but made a comeback at the US Open last year.

She'll then head to the Hobart International before the main event in Melbourne.

Coco Gauff, a fellow American and two-time Grand Slam champion, expressed her awe at Williams' longevity in the sport. "It's incredible that she's still showing up and competing. She's a legend, and it will be amazing to see her back in action. She's an inspiration, and I can't wait to see her back on the court," Gauff said.

