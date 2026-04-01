Venus Williams' Historic Australian Open Journey: From Record-Breaking to Close Defeat (2026)

Venus Williams' Historic Australian Open Appearance Ends in a Narrow First-Round Loss

The legendary Venus Williams, a former world number one, made history at the Australian Open 2026, despite falling short in the first round. Despite her age of 45, Williams became the oldest player to grace the women's singles at the tournament during the Open Era, securing a wildcard into the main draw. She broke the record previously held by Japan's Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she exited in the first round in 2015.

However, Williams' record-breaking day didn't end in triumph. She conceded a 4-0 lead in the deciding set, losing to Olga Danilovic in a thrilling three-set match. Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, expressed her sentiments, stating, 'It was such a great game and such a great moment.' She acknowledged her improving performance with each match, aiming to reach her desired destinations.

Williams' journey at the Australian Open began in 1998 when she was just 17, three years before her opponent, Danilovic, was born. Although she has never claimed the singles title at Melbourne Park, she finished as the runner-up to her sister, Serena Williams, in 2003 and 2017. During the first-round match, Williams felt the crowd's energy, showcasing her prowess with a forehand winner in the first set, securing a 7-6 (7-5) victory.

Danilovic, ranked 69th globally, demonstrated her skills, taking the second set in just 30 minutes. Williams seemed poised for her first Grand Slam singles win since Wimbledon 2021, leading with a double break in the final set. Yet, she unexpectedly lost the next six games consecutively. Williams attributed Danilovic's performance to a combination of skill and luck, acknowledging the unpredictability of the sport.

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Danilovic, aware of the significance of their encounter, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, 'I told myself before the match that I really want to take this moment. These things don't happen every day, and playing against Venus Williams is something I cannot take for granted.' She found it a privilege to face a legend.

As Williams exited the John Cain Arena to a standing ovation, she eagerly anticipated her women's doubles match with Ekaterina Alexandrova. Her return to the WTA Tour at the Washington Open in July 2025, after a year-long hiatus, showcased her resilience, winning her opening match against Peyton Stearns. However, she has since endured six consecutive tour-level losses, including first-round exits at the US Open and Australian Open, where she received wildcards.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Australian Open podcast, proposed a thought-provoking idea. He suggested that Williams, given her status in the sport, should be considered for wildcards at future Grand Slam tournaments, such as Wimbledon, provided her form and results warrant it. Cash acknowledged her limited recent tennis activity, having won only three matches in three years.

He emphasized that Williams deserves a wildcard if she demonstrates form and plays consistently, despite the public's preference for young players. Cash highlighted her impressive performance during the US summer, showcasing her continued tennis prowess. However, he also noted her apparent fatigue, as evidenced by her sudden loss of momentum at 4-0, followed by six consecutive losses. Cash concluded that Williams' ability to play tennis remains undoubted, and he anticipates her return to Wimbledon, provided she continues her commitment to playing more tournaments.