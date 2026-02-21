A Venice Jetty's Rise to Fame: Unveiling the Secrets of the Bezos Wedding Extravaganza

In the enchanting city of Venice, a small, unassuming wooden jetty has become an unexpected tourist hotspot. For locals, it's just another ordinary stop in their daily commute, akin to a London Underground station. But for a certain breed of tourist, this jetty holds a special allure, and its story is about to get even more intriguing.

Last June, the world's media descended upon Venice for the highly anticipated wedding of billionaire Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, and former TV journalist, Lauren Sánchez. Among the celebrity guests was Kim Kardashian, who disembarked from a water taxi at this very jetty, setting the stage for a five-day extravaganza that would capture the world's imagination.

The wedding, dubbed "the wedding of the century" by the Italian press, was a lavish affair, complete with pyjama parties and elegant dinners. It attracted not only the world's elite but also protesters, who threatened to disrupt the festivities with an unusual plan: releasing a convoy of inflatable crocodiles into the city's canals. Despite the controversy, the event injected an estimated €957.3 million into the local economy, largely driven by the media frenzy surrounding it.

But here's where it gets controversial... The wedding's impact on Venice has been a double-edged sword. While it brought much-needed revenue, it also sparked protests from those who accused local authorities of turning Venice into a playground for the rich. Climate activists and critics of Bezos' political affiliations added fuel to the fire.

And this is the part most people miss... In the aftermath of the wedding, a new kind of tourism has emerged in Venice. Tourists, especially from the US, are now seeking out the very places where the bride, groom, and their celebrity guests spent their time. They want to walk in the footsteps of the rich and famous, and tour guide Igor Scomparin has been catering to this growing demand.

"Gone are the days when people wanted to see St Mark's Square or the Doge's Palace," Scomparin explains. "Now, they want to go off the beaten track and see where the Bezoses got married and where the celebrities ended up."

Scomparin's tours take visitors to the San Giorgio island, where the couple exchanged vows, and the majestic 16th-century Scuola Grande della Misericordia, their original wedding venue choice before the crocodile stunt intervened. The group also visits the Arsenale, a former medieval shipyard, where the after-party took place.

But it's not just the wedding locations that are in demand. Tourists also want to ride in the wooden taxi boats that ferried celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio, and visit the piazzas where celebrities were spotted or took selfies. One of the most popular spots is the now-famous "Kardashian jetty," which has become a must-see for teenagers who want to recreate Kim's arrival.

"They tell me they saw the photos on Instagram and want to go to that spot," Scomparin says. "But when they see it, they're a little disappointed because it's not as chic as it looked. It's just a regular jetty used by locals."

The wedding's influence extends beyond tourism. Two of the main gifts received by guests, the velvet gondolier shoes (Friuliane) and the traditional Murano glass drinking glasses (goti de fornasa), have become popular souvenirs. And for an added bonus, Scomparin's customers might even catch a glimpse of Amazon packages whizzing through the canals, a unique sight in this historic city.

Venice has hosted its fair share of high-profile weddings, including George and Amal Clooney's nuptials in 2014 and a Bollywood extravaganza with elephants three years prior. But neither of these events generated the same level of intrigue and indignation as the Bezos wedding.

Wedding photographer Michael Zennaro describes the occasion as "an opportunity to showcase Venice to the world and prove that weddings can be held here, away from the crowds, in more private settings." Wedding planner Marigiulia Sella has also noticed an increase in enquiries for high-end weddings, with clients often seeking multi-day experiences that offer both luxury and privacy.

During his tours, Scomparin shares fascinating insights into other aspects of Venice, including an abandoned building believed to be cursed. But one mystery remains unsolved: the fate of one of Sánchez's 27 designer dresses, which was reported missing after the wedding. "That one is still a mystery," Scomparin says.

So, what do you think? Is this new form of tourism a welcome boost for Venice's economy, or does it contribute to the city's overtourism problem? Share your thoughts in the comments below!