Venezuelan Oil to the U.S.: What It Means for Gas Prices in 2026 (2026)

The landscape of oil imports to the United States is shifting dramatically, with an influx of Venezuelan oil now on the horizon. This development could have significant implications for gas prices nationwide, and it's worth delving deeper into what that really means.

Recently, the Trump administration announced the completion of the first sale of Venezuelan oil to the U.S., a transaction valued at an impressive $500 million. This marks a strategic move to tap into some of the largest oil reserves in the world, located in Venezuela.

So, how will this affect American motorists? Currently, the average price of gas across the U.S. stands at $2.67 per gallon, the lowest we've seen since May 2021. Prices have been on a downward trend since last November, just before a notable U.S. military operation led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the controversial leader of Venezuela.

Could this new supply of Venezuelan oil lead to even lower gas prices? The opinions among economists are mixed regarding the potential impact on consumer prices. Dr. Ian Lange, an economics professor at the Colorado School of Mines and former senior economist for the White House Council of Economic Advisers during Trump's presidency, suggests that expectations of lower future prices due to Venezuelan crude can influence current pricing.

Conversely, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, asserts that it's premature to expect any immediate changes at the gas pump. He emphasizes that it could take several years before Venezuelan oil significantly contributes to U.S. supply due to the country's current production levels, which are drastically lower than in the past.

To put this in perspective, in 2024, the U.S. imported nearly 3.1 billion barrels of crude oil, with only about 2.75% coming from Venezuela. Historically, before sanctions were implemented in 2019, Venezuela accounted for around 8% of U.S. imports—similar to Mexico's current share.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Venezuela exported between 1 to 1.8 million barrels per day to the U.S., but current production has plummeted to a mere 750,000 barrels daily. Even if production could increase, experts caution that such a surge might not be beneficial for the global oil market due to an already oversupplied environment.

Despite the potential for more Venezuelan oil to enter the market, the nation’s oil infrastructure has suffered from years of neglect, corruption, and sanctions, making U.S. companies hesitant to invest in its restoration. De Haan notes that it could take years of positive developments before we see any significant effect on the supply chain, thus limiting the potential impact on gasoline prices.

For the past decade, Canadian crude has dominated U.S. heavy oil imports, especially as sanctions halted most Venezuelan shipments. Canada currently provides the majority of the heavy crude that refineries in the U.S. rely on. Lange points out that while a substantial increase in Venezuelan oil could rival Canadian supplies, this would require cooperation from the Venezuelan government towards U.S. energy producers—something that is not yet guaranteed.

Now, why does the U.S. import heavy crude oil when it is one of the world's leading oil producers? The answer lies in the specific types of oil produced. Most U.S. output consists of "light crude," which is less dense and cheaper to refine. However, many refineries, particularly those situated along the Gulf Coast, are designed to process both light and heavy crude oils.

Venezuela holds approximately 300 billion barrels of oil reserves, accounting for about 17% of the world's proven reserves, much of which is heavy crude—precisely what Gulf Coast refineries need. If Venezuela succeeds in boosting its production, it could create competition with Canada, which experts believe could benefit consumers by driving down prices at the pump as refineries negotiate better rates between the two sources.

However, there are risks associated with flooding an already saturated market. If crude oil prices drop excessively, American producers may be forced to reduce output, affecting the profitability of light crude production—a segment that supports jobs and economic activity in regions like Texas and North Dakota.

Experts warn that a decline in domestic production could tighten supply, resulting in rising prices down the line. Lange stresses the importance of maintaining imports; losing them could lead to refinery closures, which would have dire consequences for employment and economic stability in the industry.

The intricate dance of supply and demand continues, illustrating the complex relationship between international oil dynamics and local gas prices. As this situation unfolds, it's crucial to consider: How do you view the potential impact of Venezuelan oil on our economy? Are you optimistic about the changes ahead, or do you foresee challenges that could arise from this influx? Share your thoughts in the comments!