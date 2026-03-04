A stunning revelation has emerged from the political arena, leaving many in awe and raising eyebrows. Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's former vice president, and her influential brother, Jorge, have been involved in secret talks with the US, promising cooperation after Nicolás Maduro's departure. This news has sent shockwaves through the international community, sparking intense debates and questions.

But here's where it gets controversial: while Delcy and Jorge Rodríguez assured US officials of their support, they stopped short of actively aiding in Maduro's removal. The sources claim this was not a coup orchestrated by the Rodríguez siblings, but rather a strategic move to ensure stability post-Maduro.

The communications between Delcy Rodríguez and US representatives began in the fall of 2025, continuing even after a crucial phone call between Trump and Maduro in November. During this call, Trump demanded Maduro's exit, which was promptly rejected. By December, Delcy Rodríguez made her intentions clear: "Maduro needs to go." She pledged to work with whatever aftermath ensued.

Marco Rubio, Trump's secretary of state and national security adviser, initially skeptical of collaborating with regime elements, eventually came around to the idea. He believed Delcy Rodríguez's promises were the key to preventing chaos once Maduro was gone.

This pledge of cooperation by the Rodríguez siblings before the Maduro raid has not been previously reported. In October, the Miami Herald hinted at abortive negotiations via Qatar, where Delcy offered to lead a transitional government if Maduro stepped down. However, the full extent of these discussions remained unknown until now.

And this is the part most people miss: while Delcy Rodríguez was making these promises, she maintained close personal ties with Qatar, where she was considered a friend by members of the ruling family. Qatar, a key US ally, even donated a $400 million luxury jet to Trump, using its influence to open doors for Rodríguez in secret negotiations.

As the Miami Herald reported, Rodríguez proposed a transition government led by herself if Maduro agreed to a prearranged retirement. Although this plan fell through, it changed the perception of Delcy Rodríguez among key Americans. They began to see her as more than just a dogmatic leader, but someone with unique qualities and a willingness to work with the US.

Those who know her describe her as a charismatic figure with disarming quirks. She enjoys champagne, has a private ping-pong coach, and often challenges foreign dignitaries to games. These traits help her form bonds easily, which may have played a role in her ability to engage in these secret talks.

By October, even the most aggressive anti-Maduro Americans were open to working with Delcy Rodríguez. Her promise to collaborate with American oil interests and her connections in the industry were key factors. "Delcy is the most committed to working with US oil," said one of her allies.

The main goal for the US was to ensure stability and prevent a failed state once Maduro was out of power. It wasn't until late fall that Delcy Rodríguez and her brother actively engaged in discussions with the US behind Maduro's back.

Maduro's phone call with Trump in November made it clear that he would not be leaving voluntarily. For Delcy Rodríguez, it was a delicate balance: she offered cooperation but did not agree to actively betray Maduro, whom she feared, according to one official.

When US attack helicopters descended on Caracas in early January, Delcy Rodríguez was nowhere to be found. Rumors spread that she had fled to Moscow, but sources claim she was actually on Margarita Island, a Venezuelan vacation spot.

This story raises many questions and invites discussion. Was Delcy Rodríguez's pledge of cooperation a strategic move to ensure her own power, or a genuine attempt to bring stability to Venezuela? Did the US make the right decision in engaging with her? And what does this mean for the future of Venezuela's political landscape?

