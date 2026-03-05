Venezuela Oil Crisis: 25% Drop in Orinoco Belt Due to US Pressure (2026)

Venezuela's Oil Industry in Crisis: A 25% Drop in Production and Rising Tensions

The heart of Venezuela's oil wealth, the Orinoco Belt, is facing a critical situation. In a shocking development, oil output has plummeted by a quarter, with just 498,131 barrels produced daily as of December 29th. This drastic decline is attributed to the mounting pressure from US forces in the Caribbean, who are restricting exports, and the looming threat of land strikes against Nicolás Maduro's government.

But here's where it gets controversial: Venezuela's state-owned oil company, PDVSA, is now forced to make difficult decisions. With limited storage capacity, they've started sealing off oil wells in certain fields, as reported by Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-12-29/venezuela-starts-shutting-oil-wells-as-us-blockade-halts-flows). This move, while necessary, raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of Venezuela's oil industry and the potential impact on global oil markets.

The US's strategic blockade in the Caribbean has effectively choked Venezuela's oil exports, leaving the country in a precarious position. This situation not only affects Venezuela's economy but also has implications for global oil supply and prices. And this is the part most people miss: the delicate balance between international politics and the energy sector's stability.

As the world watches, the question remains: Can Venezuela's oil industry recover, or will it succumb to the mounting pressures? The fate of this vital industry hangs in the balance, leaving room for speculation and debate.

