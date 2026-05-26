Venezuela Crisis: Opposition Leader Juan Pablo Guanipa Kidnapped Hours After Release - Full Story (2026)

A shocking turn of events has unfolded in Venezuela, where the opposition is once again facing a crisis. Just hours after being released from detention, opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa has allegedly been kidnapped. This news has sent shockwaves through the country and sparked international concern.

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado broke the news on Sunday, stating that Guanipa, the leader of the Justice First party, was taken by force in the Los Chorros neighborhood of Caracas. According to Machado, heavily armed men in civilian clothing arrived in four vehicles and abducted Guanipa.

Guanipa, a former vice-president of the National Assembly, had spent eight months in prison and was one of several political prisoners released earlier this year. His party, Justice First, claims that he was kidnapped by the "repressive forces of the dictatorship" while traveling between locations. They further allege that those accompanying Guanipa reported being threatened with weapons before he was forced into a car.

In a strong statement, Justice First held Delcy Rodríguez, Jorge Rodríguez, and Diosdado Cabello, respectively the interim president, National Assembly speaker, and interior minister of Venezuela, responsible for any harm that may come to Guanipa. The party has called on the international community to demand his immediate release and put an end to the Venezuelan government's persecution of the opposition.

Edmundo González, another prominent figure in Venezuela's opposition, has demanded proof of life for Guanipa, stating that the lack of information about his whereabouts constitutes a forced disappearance. This demand adds to the growing concern and uncertainty surrounding Guanipa's situation.

Ironically, just hours before this news broke, Guanipa's son, Ramón, had taken to social media to celebrate his father's release, expressing hope that their family would soon be reunited. However, this joy was short-lived as Ramón later posted a video demanding immediate proof that his father was still alive. In the video, he holds the regime responsible for any harm that may come to his father, calling for an end to the repression.

Guanipa's case is not an isolated incident. According to Foro Penal, an organization providing assistance to political prisoners in Venezuela, at least 30 people were freed on Sunday, including Guanipa. The leader of Justice First, he was elected governor of the Zulia region in 2017 but was prevented from taking office after refusing to swear an oath before Maduro's National Constituent Assembly. Guanipa went into hiding after being accused of terrorism and treason for challenging the 2024 election result, only to be tracked down and detained by Venezuela's security forces in May 2025.

Opposition and human rights groups have long accused the Maduro government of using detentions and kidnappings as a tool to silence critics and stamp out dissent. This latest incident highlights the ongoing struggle for democracy and human rights in Venezuela and raises important questions about the role of the international community in addressing such crises.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you believe the international community should intervene, or is this an internal matter for Venezuela to resolve? Share your opinions in the comments and let's discuss this controversial issue further.