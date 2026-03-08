Las Vegas is getting a new mode of transport, and it's an underground people-mover system called the Vegas Loop! This innovative system is set to revolutionize travel for both locals and tourists alike. But here's where it gets controversial... The Boring Company, known for its ambitious projects, has been given the green light to take passengers to Harry Reid International Airport. This means you'll soon be able to hop on a Tesla-powered ride straight from the airport to your hotel, or even to the Las Vegas Convention Center. But wait, there's more! The company plans to offer a limited number of rides daily, and the price tag is a whopping $12 for a single trip. Now, that's a steep price for some, but it's a small price to pay for the convenience and the unique experience, right? And this is the part most people miss... The Vegas Loop isn't just about getting you from A to B; it's about creating a larger transit network. Developers envision a future where the Loop connects various resorts and points of interest, making it a true game-changer for the city's transportation system. So, get ready to hop on board and see for yourself! But before you do, let us know in the comments: What do you think about the Vegas Loop? Is it a welcome addition to Las Vegas, or do you think it's a bit overpriced for what it offers?
Vegas Loop Approved to Take Passengers to Harry Reid Airport: What You Need to Know! (2026)
References
- https://www.whec.com/top-news/avelo-airlines-closes-one-of-its-bases-ending-service-from-wilmington-to-rochester/
- https://www.worldatlas.com/cities/this-florida-city-is-an-underrated-gem-for-nature-lovers-2026.html
- https://wdwnt.com/2026/01/chicken-strips-entree-removed-from-online-menus-at-two-disney-world-restaurants-but-you-can-still-order-them/
- https://wdwnt.com/2026/01/new-adventureland-inspired-merchandise-arrives-in-walt-disney-world/
- https://wdwnt.com/2026/01/railings-removed-pavement-torn-up-future-portos-bakery/
- https://news3lv.com/news/local/vegas-loop-approval-passengers-harry-reid-international-airport-transportation-ride-share-tesla-boring-company-pickup-drop-off-nevada
Top Articles
URGENT: Mindbodygreen Recalls 150K Multivitamin Bottles Due to Child Safety Risk
FAA Lifts Ground Stop at BWI-Marshall: Runway Repairs Complete, Flights Resume
SpaceX Acquires xAI: What It Means for Tesla Investors
Latest Posts
Y&R Shocker: Mariah's Big Reveal to Dominic! Abby's Desperate SOS to Victor
Bearded Vultures Take Flight: A Success Story for Conservation
Recommended Articles
- Cody Garbrandt's Bizarre UFC 326 Win: Vomiting, Low Blows, and Controversy
- What are the 5 biggest bank in the world?
- Khalil Mack Re-Signs with the Chargers: $18 Million Deal for 2023
- How do I send a bank statement to someone?
- F1 News Today: FIA Announces Mercedes Penalty Decision
- Oscar Piastri Crashes Out of Australian GP: What Happened? | F1 Drama Explained
- Sabres' Thompson on Fire! 10-Game Point Streak & 6th Straight Win vs Predators
- Sabres' Thompson on Fire! 10-Game Point Streak & 6th Straight Win vs Predators
- Waratahs' Star Player Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Out for Half the Season: Hamstring Injury Update
- Washington Capitals 2026 Trade Deadline Moves: Caught Between Two Philosophies?
- Why Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat Are the Most Missed Fighting Games Right Now
- Dallas College Mountain View Campus Lockdown: All Clear Given
- 2026 Unforgettable Awards: Red Carpet Fashion & Stars Shine!
- Jessie Buckley's Journey: From Eating Disorder to Award-Winning Actress
- 3D Printed Street Furniture from Recycled Concrete & Brick Waste | Sustainable Urban Design
- Jessie Buckley's Journey: From Eating Disorder to Award-Winning Actress
- Paul Seixas: The Rising Star Who Challenged Tadej Pogačar at Strade Bianche
- UFC White House Card: Topuria vs Gaethje & Pereira vs Gane | MMA News
- Rosanna Arquette's Take on Quentin Tarantino's Use of the N-Word: A Controversial Topic
- Qatar Minister Warns: Middle East War Could Push Oil to $150/bbl & Crash Global Economies
- Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal End Their Long-Standing Feud | UFC Rivalry
- NASCAR Phoenix Practice Speeds: Top Drivers & Rankings for Straight Talk Wireless 500!
- 2026 Unforgettable Awards: Red Carpet Fashion & Stars Shine!
- Texas Longhorns: Celebrating Bowl Season Success and Looking Ahead
- Americans Abroad: Pulisic's AC Milan Derby, FA Cup Battles, and USMNT Showdowns
- Michael Soroka Throws 97 MPH in WBC Debut: Can Canada Make a Run?
- Michael Soroka's Dominant Performance: 97 mph Heat at the World Baseball Classic
- UFC 326: Alberto Montes' D'Arce Choke Submission Stuns Ricky Turcios
- Camera Operator of the Year: Colin Anderson's Award-Winning Work in 'One Battle After Another'
- Indian Wells Tennis: Rybakina, Muchova Battle Through Set Points to Advance
- Washington Capitals 2026 Trade Deadline Moves: Caught Between Two Philosophies?
- Reds 2026 Opening Day Roster Predictions: Surprises, Injuries, and What It Means
- Bitcoin's Price Movement: What's Next for BTC?
- UFC White House Card: Topuria vs Gaethje, Pereira vs Gane - MMA Fight Preview
- Lex Luger Sets the Record Straight: Debunking Hospitalization Rumors
- 2026 Unforgettable Awards: Red Carpet Fashion & Stars Shine!
- Mirra Andreeva's Historic 100th Win at Indian Wells 2026 | Youngest Since Coco Gauff!
- Lex Luger Sets the Record Straight: Debunking Hospitalization Rumors
- Mirra Andreeva's Historic 100th Win: A Young Star's Rise at Indian Wells
- Mirra Andreeva's Historic 100th Win: A Young Star's Rise at Indian Wells
- Unforgettable Awards 2026: Red Carpet Fashion Icons - Anna Cathcart, Alicia Hannah-Kim & More
- High School Football Showdown: Chaminade-Madonna vs Sierra Canyon | Broward County Classic Preview
- Waratahs' Star Player Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Out for Half the Season: Hamstring Injury Update
- Lex Luger Sets the Record Straight: Debunking Hospitalization Rumors
- Michael Soroka Hits 97 MPH in World Baseball Classic debut | Canada vs Colombia Highlights
- Cody Garbrandt's Bizarre UFC 326 Win: Vomiting, Low Blows, and Controversy
- NASCAR Phoenix: Analyzing Practice Speeds and Group Rankings
- UFC White House Card: Topuria vs Gaethje & Pereira vs Gane | MMA News
- High School Football Showdown: Chaminade-Madonna vs Sierra Canyon | Broward County Classic Preview
- Nets' Incredible Comeback: Overcoming a 23-Point Deficit to Beat the Pistons
- Unforgettable Awards 2026: Red Carpet Fashion Icons - Anna Cathcart, Alicia Hannah-Kim & More
- Washington Capitals 2026 Trade Deadline Moves: Caught Between Two Philosophies?
- UFC White House Card: Topuria vs Gaethje & Pereira vs Gane | MMA News
- Dallas College Mountain View Campus Lockdown: All Clear Given
- Oscar Piastri Crashes Out of Australian GP: What Happened? | F1 Drama Explained
- Trump downplays reports Russia is sharing intel with Iran | AP News
- Rasmussen vs Power: What Really Happened at Phoenix IndyCar Clash – Full Breakdown
- 3D Printed Street Furniture from Recycled Concrete & Brick Waste | Sustainable Urban Design
- Russia Stock Market Update: MOEX Index Unchanged, Gold and Oil Prices Rise
- Duke's Dominance: Beating UNC Despite Injuries
- Mirra Andreeva's Historic 100th Win: A Young Star's Rise at Indian Wells
- UFC 326: Alberto Montes' D'Arce Choke Submission Stuns Ricky Turcios
- High School Football Showdown: Chaminade-Madonna vs Sierra Canyon | Broward County Classic Preview
- Dallas College Mountain View Campus Lockdown: All Clear Given
- Why Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat Are the Most Missed Fighting Games Right Now
- High School Football Showdown: Chaminade-Madonna vs Sierra Canyon | Broward County Classic Preview
- NASCAR Phoenix Practice Speeds: Top Drivers & Rankings for Straight Talk Wireless 500!
- NASCAR Phoenix: Analyzing Practice Speeds and Group Rankings
- Michael Soroka Hits 97 MPH in World Baseball Classic debut | Canada vs Colombia Highlights
- Why Marvel vs. Capcom and Mortal Kombat Are the Most Missed Fighting Games Right Now
- T.J. Hockenson's Contract Restructure: What It Means for the Vikings and the NFL
- Tragedy Strikes: Two Rock Fishermen Drown in NSW, Highlighting the Importance of Safety
- Sabres' Thompson on Fire! 10-Game Point Streak & 6th Straight Win vs Predators
- Texas Longhorns: Celebrating Bowl Season Success and Looking Ahead
- F1 News Today: FIA Announces Mercedes Penalty Decision
- Dallas College Mountain View Campus Lockdown: All Clear Given
- Nets' Incredible Comeback: Overcoming a 23-Point Deficit to Beat the Pistons
- Dallas College Mountain View Campus Lockdown: All Clear Given
- Rosanna Arquette's Take on Quentin Tarantino's Use of the N-Word: A Controversial Topic
- Nets' Incredible Comeback: Overcoming a 23-Point Deficit to Beat the Pistons
- Mirra Andreeva's Historic 100th Win: A Young Star's Rise at Indian Wells
- UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 - LIVE Results and Highlights
- Reds 2026 Opening Day Roster Predictions: Surprises, Injuries, and What It Means
- T.J. Hockenson's Contract Restructure: What You Need to Know
- Washington Capitals 2026 Trade Deadline Moves: Caught Between Two Philosophies?
- Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal End Their Long-Standing Feud | UFC Rivalry
- Chicago White Sox 2026 Roster Breakdown: Pitching, Lineup & Opening Day Predictions
- Texas Longhorns: Celebrating Bowl Season Success and Looking Ahead
- UFC 326: Alberto Montes' D'Arce Choke Submission Stuns Ricky Turcios
- Waratahs' Star Player Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Out for Half the Season: Hamstring Injury Update
- Supercars Championship: Brodie Kostecki Wins Chaotic Melbourne SuperSprint Finale
- Tyler Huntley Re-Signs with Ravens: Full Breakdown of His 2-Year, $11M Deal
- Mirra Andreeva's Historic 100th Win at Indian Wells 2026 | Youngest Since Coco Gauff!
- Sabres' Thompson on Fire! 10-Game Point Streak & 6th Straight Win vs Predators
- Top NFL Free Agency Moves Ahead of the 2026 Season | What It Means for Your Fantasy and the Draft
- Tragedy Strikes: Two Rock Fishermen Drown in NSW, Highlighting the Importance of Safety
- 2026 Unforgettable Awards: Red Carpet Fashion & Stars Shine!
- Unforgettable Awards 2026: Red Carpet Fashion Icons - Anna Cathcart, Alicia Hannah-Kim & More
- Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency 2023: Top Defensive Targets to Replace Maxx Crosby
- Dallas College Mountain View Campus Lockdown: All Clear Given
Article information
Author: Tyson Zemlak
Last Updated:
Views: 5401
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)
Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Tyson Zemlak
Birthday: 1992-03-17
Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013
Phone: +441678032891
Job: Community-Services Orchestrator
Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography
Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.