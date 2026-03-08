Vegas Loop Approved to Take Passengers to Harry Reid Airport: What You Need to Know! (2026)

Las Vegas is getting a new mode of transport, and it's an underground people-mover system called the Vegas Loop! This innovative system is set to revolutionize travel for both locals and tourists alike. But here's where it gets controversial... The Boring Company, known for its ambitious projects, has been given the green light to take passengers to Harry Reid International Airport. This means you'll soon be able to hop on a Tesla-powered ride straight from the airport to your hotel, or even to the Las Vegas Convention Center. But wait, there's more! The company plans to offer a limited number of rides daily, and the price tag is a whopping $12 for a single trip. Now, that's a steep price for some, but it's a small price to pay for the convenience and the unique experience, right? And this is the part most people miss... The Vegas Loop isn't just about getting you from A to B; it's about creating a larger transit network. Developers envision a future where the Loop connects various resorts and points of interest, making it a true game-changer for the city's transportation system. So, get ready to hop on board and see for yourself! But before you do, let us know in the comments: What do you think about the Vegas Loop? Is it a welcome addition to Las Vegas, or do you think it's a bit overpriced for what it offers?