Vegas Golden Knights Dominates Nashville Predators 7-2 | Full Game Highlights | NHL 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling recap of the Vegas Golden Knights' dominant performance against the Nashville Predators!

The Golden Knights' Offensive Blitz

In a high-octane game on January 18, 2026, the Vegas Golden Knights showcased their offensive prowess, routing the Nashville Predators 7-2. The Knights' attack was relentless, with multiple two-goal sprees that left the Predators reeling.

Key Players Step Up

Alexander Holtz and Shea Theodore ignited the Knights' offense with goals in quick succession. Pavel Dorofeyev and captain Mark Stone continued the momentum, adding two more goals within three minutes in the third period. Stone, with his 10th goal in just 11 games, is on a career-best points streak.

But here's where it gets controversial... Cole Reinhardt and Mitch Marner's quick goals, just 50 seconds apart, sparked a debate among fans and analysts. Was it sheer skill or a lucky break?

Predators' Response

The Predators, who had won three straight games, fought back with goals from Luke Evangelista and Filip Forsberg. However, the Knights' Akira Schmid stood tall in net, making 26 saves to keep the Predators at bay.

And this is the part most people miss... Holtz's tying goal, with just over two minutes left in the second period, was a crucial moment. It shifted the momentum and set the stage for Theodore's go-ahead goal moments later.

Power Play Goals

Dorofeyev and Stone's goals, set up by Mitch Marner and Eichel respectively, showcased the Knights' effective power play. The Predators, however, managed to convert a power play goal of their own through Forsberg in the final minute.

A Familiar Face Returns

In a surprising move, Jonathan Marchessault, the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, was activated by the Predators after missing 14 games due to injury. Marchessault, a former Golden Knight, now finds himself on the other side of the rivalry.

As the Golden Knights prepare to host Philadelphia on Monday, and the Predators face Buffalo on Tuesday, the stage is set for more exciting NHL action.

So, what do you think? Was the Knights' win a testament to their skill or a result of the Predators' off night? Let's discuss in the comments!