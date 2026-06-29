Vast's $500 Million Investment: Paving the Way for Private Space Stations (2026)

Vast Raises $500 Million to Expand Private Space Station Ambitions

Vast, a California-based startup with grand ambitions for space exploration, has secured a substantial $500 million in funding to accelerate its mission. This investment will fuel the company's efforts to build and launch its private space stations, known as Haven, and establish a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit.

The funding, led by Balerion Space Ventures, includes $300 million in equity and $200 million in debt. This capital injection will enable Vast to expand its facilities, grow its team, and advance the development of Haven-2, a proposed successor to the International Space Station (ISS).

Haven-2 is designed to ensure the United States and its allies maintain a permanent presence in low Earth orbit. With the ISS scheduled for retirement by 2030, Vast aims to launch the first Haven-2 module in 2028 and subsequent modules every six months until 2032. This ambitious timeline showcases Vast's determination to rapidly expand its space infrastructure.

Vast's journey towards space station construction began in 2021 with the founding of the company. Before the end of the decade, they plan to launch the single-module Haven-1 as a pathfinder station atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. This initial test will pave the way for the more extensive Haven-2 project.

Additionally, NASA has selected Vast to operate the sixth private astronaut flight to the ISS, scheduled for 2027. This opportunity further solidifies Vast's role in the emerging private space economy.

Vast's competition in the private space station arena is fierce. Houston-based Axiom Space, Blue Origin, and Sierra Space are all developing their own space stations. However, Vast's focus on rapid iteration and real-hardware testing sets it apart, according to founder Jed McCaleb.

The company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration is evident in its recent achievements. The Haven-Demo spacecraft, launched in November, successfully tested key technologies for Haven-1. This demonstrates Vast's ability to turn its ambitious plans into tangible reality.

As Vast continues to raise funds and expand its operations, the future of private space stations looks increasingly promising. With the support of prominent investors and a dedicated team, Vast is poised to make significant strides in extending humanity's reach into the cosmos.