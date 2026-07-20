Vanessa Trump Supports Tiger Woods at TGL Event! Kelce Bros & Tom Kim's Hole-in-One Steal the Show (2026)

A star-studded golf event just got even more glamorous! 🌟

On March 4, 2026, Tiger Woods' TGL event was graced by the presence of none other than Vanessa Trump, his supportive girlfriend. But that's not all; the Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, were also in attendance, adding to the excitement.

The evening was filled with thrilling moments, as Tom Kim scored a hole-in-one, securing a playoff spot for Tiger's Jupiter Links Golf Club. The crowd went wild, and the celebration was nothing short of epic! 🎉

But here's where it gets interesting: Tiger's girlfriend, Vanessa, and her golf star daughter, Kai, were spotted cheering on the team. Their presence might have brought some extra luck, as the team clinched a crucial victory.

The Kelce brothers were equally enthusiastic, cheering loudly from the sidelines. Despite the drama surrounding Kai's logo and its resemblance to Travis' Tru Kolors branding, the brothers seemed to be on good terms with Kai.

And this is the part most people miss: Kai's logo controversy! Some fans believe Kai's 'KT' symbol is too similar to Travis' branding. But is it a case of inspiration or imitation? You decide!

Tiger and Vanessa's relationship continues to thrive, with President Donald Trump's blessing. The couple has been going strong since March 2025, and their romance is a hot topic in the sports world.

In a recent heartwarming reunion, Tiger reconnected with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, at their son Charlie's award ceremony. Charlie's commitment to Florida State has brought the family together, showing that sports can bridge even the most complex relationships.

With the championship on the horizon, we can expect to see more of Vanessa at TGL events. Will her presence continue to bring good fortune to Tiger's team? Only time will tell!

What do you think about Kai's logo controversy? Is it a case of creative inspiration or a step too close to imitation? Share your thoughts in the comments below! 🗣️