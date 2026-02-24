Vandalism Threatens Waterford's Iconic Sculpture: Rosalind's Legacy at Risk (2026)

The iconic Theatre Royal sculpture in Waterford, a beloved symbol of local artistry and theatrical heritage, may have fallen victim to vandalism. The sculpture, named Rosalind, is a stunning creation by Elaine McDonough, crafted from recycled wire and willow. It pays tribute to the character Rosalind from Shakespeare's As You Like It, which was the first show staged at the Theatre Royal. The sculpture has long been a striking feature outside the theatre, celebrating both local artistry and Waterford's rich theatrical heritage. However, recent reports suggest it has suffered damage, prompting calls for increased protection of public artworks in the city. Local community members and arts groups have expressed their dismay at the incident, highlighting the importance of preserving cultural landmarks. Theatre Royal staff are investigating the damage and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Rosalind not only honors Shakespeare's legacy but also showcases sustainable artistry, using recycled materials to create a lasting symbol for the arts in Waterford. But here's where it gets controversial... Is the lack of security measures to blame? Or is this a isolated incident that doesn't reflect on the city's commitment to its public art? And this is the part most people miss... Public art is more than just a pretty face. It's a vital part of a community's identity and history. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

