Vancouver's Missing $6 Million: Auditor General's Alarming Findings (2026)

Imagine a city promising millions in public amenities for a flashy new skyscraper, only to lose track of whether those promises were ever kept. That’s exactly what happened in Vancouver, according to a scathing report by the city’s auditor general. But here’s where it gets controversial: the auditor didn’t just call it a mistake—he labeled it “serious wrongdoing” and even went so far as to say it met the city’s definition of waste. So, what went wrong? And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the missing $6 million in community amenities for the iconic Vancouver House tower—it’s about a systemic lack of accountability and transparency in how public funds are managed.

In 2013, Vancouver’s council, led by then-mayor Gregor Robertson, approved the sale of land to developer Westbank for the construction of Vancouver House, a twisting skyscraper at the foot of the Granville Street Bridge. As part of the deal, Westbank agreed to a $10 million community amenity contribution—a common practice in B.C. municipalities to offset the strain on public services caused by high-density developments. Of that, $4 million was to be in cash, while $6 million was earmarked for in-kind improvements like special lighting, kiosks, public seating, and infrastructure for events. Sounds great, right? But here’s the kicker: the auditor general found no evidence that any of these improvements were ever made.

Mike Macdonell, Vancouver’s independent auditor general, didn’t hold back in his report. He criticized the city for failing to document, monitor, or enforce these contributions, calling it an “unacceptable level of risk” and a failure to meet the high standards expected in managing public funds. He even pointed out that there was no detailed, enforceable list of what was supposed to be delivered—just vague promises with no follow-through. The only tangible result? An elevator connecting the development to the Granville Street Bridge, which has since been closed to the public.

But it gets worse. In 2015, the city quietly agreed to scrap some of the promised amenities due to concerns over long-term maintenance costs. While this decision might have been practical, the lack of documentation and accountability is what truly raises eyebrows. Macdonell emphasized that the city failed to quantify the value of the eliminated amenities or track changes between what was agreed upon and what was actually delivered. Is this a case of incompetence, or something more deliberate?

Robert Renger, a retired development planner and the whistleblower who brought this issue to light, didn’t mince words. “There’s no accountability,” he said. “City staff should be protecting the public interest, and somehow that’s got lost.” Renger applauded Macdonell’s findings but expressed concern that the city might not take them seriously enough. He called for more transparency, including detailed reporting to council and stricter approval processes for any changes to agreements.

Macdonell’s recommendations are clear: create itemized lists of deliverables, ensure council approval for changes, and establish robust tracking mechanisms. The city, for its part, acknowledged the findings and claimed its processes have improved since then. But is that enough? Should taxpayers trust that this won’t happen again?

This story isn’t just about a missing $6 million—it’s about trust in our institutions and the systems meant to protect public interests. What do you think? Is this a one-off mistake, or a symptom of a deeper issue in how cities manage development deals? Let us know in the comments—we’d love to hear your take.