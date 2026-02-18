Vancouver Island's Fastest EV Chargers Open in Nanaimo (2026)

Nanaimo, Vancouver Island, is now home to the region's fastest electric vehicle (EV) chargers, a significant milestone for the city and EV enthusiasts! But this development is about more than just speed.

The new chargers, located in Nanaimo, are a powerful 400-kilowatt, a significant upgrade from the typical 250-kilowatt stations. And here's where it gets interesting: these chargers are not exclusive to any specific EV brand. They cater to all EV owners, with a range of adapters to support various vehicle models and their unique charging requirements. This inclusivity is a game-changer, especially for Tesla owners, as their vehicles have distinct charging needs compared to other brands.

And this is the part most people might not know: older EV models often have different charging ports, but many newer vehicles are adopting the Tesla-style charging system. So, these new chargers are not just fast but also versatile, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of EVs.

The NanaimoNewsNOW team spoke to Olynyk, who revealed that this 400-kilowatt charger is one of a kind in the area, with the nearest similar charger located at the BCIT campus in Burnaby. This makes Nanaimo a key stop for long-distance EV travelers.

The city is also expanding its EV infrastructure with more super-charging stations planned for this year, adding to the existing Tesla-specific stations at Country Club Centre and Woodgrove Centre. Even gas stations and hotels are getting in on the action, installing EV chargers on their premises.

The City of Nanaimo is taking an active role in promoting EV adoption by owning and maintaining several EV charging stations at public parks and facilities. This comprehensive approach ensures that Nanaimo is well-equipped to support the growing EV community.

