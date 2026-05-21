Vancouver Crypto Platform Director Admits Fraud, Pays $1M (2026)

Bold truth: a Vancouver crypto platform led by a frontman has admitted fraud and must pay a hefty price, signaling the consequences for misusing customer assets. And this is the part most people miss: the case shows how promised security can be hollow if proper safeguards aren’t in place. Here’s what happened, explained clearly for newcomers, with practical takeaways for anyone navigating crypto today.

A Vancouver businessman, Michael Ongun Gokturk, has agreed to pay $1 million to the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) after admitting to fraud. He is permanently barred from BC’s investment market. Gokturk was the public face of Einstein Capital Partners Ltd., Einstein Exchange Inc., and Einstein Law Corporation—collectively known as the Einstein Corporations. These entities operated a cryptocurrency trading platform that advertised itself as a safe and secure place to buy, sell, and store digital assets, according to the BCSC.

What the platform did: between September 2017 and November 2019, Einstein Corporations accepted customer deposits and then moved those funds into various corporate bank accounts and third-party trading wallets. The regulator alleges that customer assets were also used to fund the platform’s operations and to pay withdrawals to other customers, rather than staying safely stored as promised.

Why this matters: the BCSC stated that using customer assets in these ways violated the platform’s promise of a “safe and secure” method to handle crypto on Einstein Exchange. In other words, the funds were not being kept in a way that matched what customers were led to believe they were getting.

Beyond the fine, Gokturk received a lifetime ban from BC’s investment market. He may not act as a director or officer of any company, register or promote securities, or work in management or advisory roles related to securities or derivatives. Attempts to contact him through Business in Vancouver found the listed phone line to be out of service.

Important nuance: the BCSC noted that Gokturk had no prior securities misconduct history and did not personally misappropriate client funds or profit from the scheme. He reportedly contributed about $1 million of his own money to support Einstein Exchange and to return some funds to users.

Asset preservation and legal actions: in November 2019, the commission sought an interim receiver from the Supreme Court of British Columbia to safeguard Einstein Exchange’s remaining assets. The receiver found the platform had less than $45,000 in cash and cryptocurrency left, while customer liabilities exceeded US$18 million. The Einstein Corporations were dissolved in 2020 with no remaining assets.

What this means for investors: Canadians considering crypto assets should use only registered platforms. Platforms that operate outside Canadian securities laws pose significant risks, including the possibility that investors’ assets won’t be adequately safeguarded. The $1 million payment represents the maximum administrative penalty available for this kind of misconduct, underscoring that authorities are willing to pursue substantial penalties to deter similar behavior.

In short, this case highlights the gap between marketing promises of safety and the reality of asset handling. If you’re exploring crypto trading or storage, prioritize: verified registration, transparent audits, and clear disclosures about fund custody. Do you agree that denser regulatory oversight is essential for crypto exchanges, or should innovation and faster access to markets drive a lighter-touch approach? Share your thoughts below.