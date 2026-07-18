Van Rysel FTP^2: The Craziest Bike of 2026? Wireless Shoes, PlayStation Cockpit, and More! (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we unveil the craziest bike concept of 2026! The FTP^2 by Van Rysel is here to challenge the status quo and push the boundaries of what's possible on two wheels.

Each year, the cycling world eagerly anticipates the arrival of “The Bike” – a title bestowed upon the most innovative and mind-boggling bicycle design. Last year, it was the Factor One, a beast with a wild fork and an unconventional design that left us all scratching our heads. But here's where it gets controversial... the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) has a say in what's legal and what's not, and these concepts often dance on the edge of their regulations.

Van Rysel has entered the arena with a bold statement at the Velofollies trade show in Belgium. The FTP^2 is an e-assisted concept machine that aims to double the rider's FTP (Functional Threshold Power) and unleash speeds never seen before. But it's not just about power; it's a total system approach with some unique and, let's face it, bizarre features.

The bike itself is a sight to behold. With its wide and deep forks, reminiscent of the Hope x Lotus track bike, and an enormous downtube housing a battery and motor, it's a far cry from the UCI-approved road bikes we're used to. But it's the cockpit that truly sets it apart. Part time trial base bar, part old-school bullhorn, and part PlayStation controller, it allows riders to control gears, motors, and even their shoes wirelessly! Yes, you read that right – wireless shoes.

The shoes are a key part of the total system concept. They replace traditional pedals and shoes, aiming to improve aerodynamics. Powered by an SRAM battery, these shoes have a heavily sculpted design and are permanently attached to the cranks. The deep shape and vents give them a futuristic look, but one has to wonder about the practicality and safety aspects, especially with the risk of pedal strike.

And this is the part most people miss... the UCI's technical regulations often hinder innovation. Concepts like the FTP^2 showcase what's possible when designers let their imaginations run wild. Specialized's fUCI concept from a decade ago also pushed the boundaries, but much of what was considered unorthodox then remains so today. The UCI's aversion to change has created a stagnating effect on racing bicycle development.

Should professional cyclists have their own race-specific machines, separate from commercial options? It's a debate worth having, as it could lead to better race bikes and, ultimately, better consumer bikes. With designs like the Factor One and Colnago Y1Rs, we're already seeing glimpses of this future.

The FTP^2 and its wireless shoes, modular helmet, and full-body skinsuit are a testament to the creativity and innovation in the cycling industry. While some may argue that these concepts are too far-fetched, they spark important conversations about the future of cycling and the role of governing bodies in shaping it.

What do you think? Is the FTP^2 a step too far, or a glimpse into a thrilling future of cycling? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!