Van Mathias: From Butterfly to Breaststroke - USA's Next Swimming Star? (2026)

Is Van Mathias the Next Big Thing in American Breaststroke?

In the world of U.S. breaststroke, a name that's been on everyone's radar is that of Van Mathias, a man with a unique background story. Mathias, the Director of Operations for Indiana Swimming, is not your typical athlete, but his recent performances have him on the fast track to the top.

Mathias' journey to the elite level has been anything but straightforward. As a junior swimmer, he specialized in butterfly, a stroke with roots in breaststroke. So, could his butterfly background be the key to his success in breaststroke? It's an intriguing thought, but the reality is that breaststroke is an incredibly specialized stroke, and successful transitions are rare.

The Elite Breaststroker Club

Among the top 50 swimmers in the 200-meter breaststroke over the last three years, only a handful also excel in another stroke. Daiya Seto, Kosuke Makino, and Leon Marchand, all medley swimmers, are the exceptions. The 100-meter breaststroke sees a slightly different trend, with a few swimmers like Jiajun Sun, an elite short course 50-meter fly swimmer, and Michael Andrew, who also competes in fly and breast, making the list.

Mathias' initial breakthrough came in the short course yards, where he finished second in the 100-meter breast at the 2023 NCAA Championships. After a two-year break, he returned to competition and made his senior national team debut at the U.S. Summer Championships with a time of 26.76 in the 50-meter breast, the fastest by a U.S. man in 2025.

A Late Bloomer with a Unique Skillset

Mathias' butterfly chops haven't faded away entirely. He recently clocked a 23.06 in the 50-meter fly and has an impressive 50-meter free time of 18.48. His versatility is a unique asset, and it's exciting to see how he'll utilize these skills moving forward.

Even before making breaststroke his priority, Mathias was no stranger to success. He competed in the 100-meter breast at the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs, just missing the 'B' final. His rise in the short course yards and subsequent explosion in the long course meters has been nothing short of remarkable.

A Strategic Switch

Mathias' decision to completely overhaul his event lineup was a bold move. He ditched his 100-meter fly, 200-meter fly, and 200-meter IM routine, which had earned him nine 'A' finals at the Big Ten championships and two NCAA Championships. Instead, he focused on the 50-meter free, 100-meter free, and 100-meter breast, a strategy that paid off with three top-two finishes and his first individual conference title at Big Tens.

The Long Course Breakthrough

While Mathias' improvements in the short course were evident, it took until last summer for him to make a similar impact in the long course meters. The reason? He didn't compete in a long course meet during his fifth year at Indiana, a decision that may have contributed to his meteoric rise.

Since his return to the long course pool at the Indy Cup Time Trials in June 2025, Mathias has been on a tear. In just seven months, he's shaved nearly two seconds off his 100-meter breast time and posted a blistering 26.57 in the 50-meter breast, rocketing him up the global and U.S. rankings.

A Bright Future Ahead

Mathias' progress is nothing short of remarkable, and it's exciting to see what the future holds. With his continued dedication and unique skill set, he has the potential to become a household name in the world of U.S. breaststroke. Keep an eye on this rising star, as he's sure to make waves in the coming years.

And here's a look at Mathias' journey in the 100-meter breast LCM:

What do you think? Is Mathias on track to become the next big name in American breaststroke?