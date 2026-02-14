Valve Delays Steam Machine & Steam Frame: RAM & Storage Price Surge Explained (2026)

Valve's Hardware Dreams Shattered by RAM Reality: Delayed Launch and Price Hike Ahead!

Valve, the gaming giant, has just revealed a bitter pill for eager fans: the highly anticipated Steam Machine and Steam Frame will be delayed until the first half of 2026. This shocking news comes just three months after their initial announcement, leaving many gamers wondering what went wrong.

The Culprit: Soaring RAM and Storage Costs

The primary reason for this setback is the global surge in RAM and storage prices. Valve's blog post hints at the issue, citing 'memory and storage shortages' as the main obstacle. But here's where it gets controversial—these shortages have hit the Steam Machine the hardest. The device, designed to bridge consoles and entry-level PCs, now faces a significant production cost increase due to skyrocketing RAM prices. In just three months, RAM prices have doubled, tripled, or even quadrupled, making the 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB storage base model a costly endeavor.

For instance, the 16GB DDR5 SODIMM kit on Amazon UK, which was £67 in November, now costs a staggering £148. Similarly, the 512GB NVMe SSD used in the Steam Machine has seen a price jump from £54 to £88. And it's not just Valve; this crisis has impacted the entire PC industry, potentially delaying the next-gen consoles, too.

The Steam Frame VR: Not Immune, But Resilient

While the Steam Machine takes the brunt of the blow, the Steam Frame VR headset, a mini gaming PC, also faces a price rethink. With 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of storage, its pricing strategy will need adjustment. However, Valve's previous promise of undercutting the Valve Index (£919) might still hold, offering a silver lining to VR enthusiasts.

The Steam Controller, on the other hand, remains relatively unaffected by the price surge, but its launch is intertwined with the other two devices.

Valve's promise of sharing pricing details by now has been broken, leaving fans curious about the revised plans. The recent blog post offers some solace, answering FAQs about RAM/storage upgrades, Valve Index support, and Steam Machine performance. But the question remains: how will these delays and price hikes impact Valve's hardware ambitions?

What do you think about this delay? Are you concerned about the rising RAM prices and their impact on the gaming industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below!