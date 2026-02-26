Value City Furniture Going Out of Business Sale: Up to 50% Off! Store Closures & Locations (2026)

A Furniture Giant Falls: Value City and American Signature Begin Liquidation Sales
It's a sad day for furniture shoppers across the United States. Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, once household names, are closing their doors for good. Following their parent company, American Signature Inc.'s, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last November, the remaining 89 stores are now holding going-out-of-business sales.
But here's where it gets interesting: despite attempts to find a buyer, American Signature Inc. couldn't secure a lifeline, leaving customers with the opportunity to snag deals of up to 50% off on home furnishings, décor, lighting, mattresses, and rugs. All sales are final, so choose wisely!
This news raises some questions: Is this a sign of a broader trend in the furniture industry, or a unique case of mismanagement? The rise of online retailers and changing consumer habits have undoubtedly impacted brick-and-mortar stores. Could this be a wake-up call for other traditional furniture chains to adapt or face a similar fate?
And this is the part most people miss: while the discounts are tempting, it's important to remember the human cost behind these closures. Hundreds of employees will be losing their jobs, and communities will lose a familiar presence.
Where can you find these liquidation sales?
According to American Signature Inc., all Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture locations across the United States are participating. Below is a comprehensive list of stores obtained from the company's website:
American Signature Furniture:
- Delaware: 301 Governors Pl., Bear
- Florida:
- 150 S SR 434 #1080, Altamonte Springs
- 161 Brandon Town Center Dr., Brandon
- 13711-2 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers
- 9400 Atlantic Blvd., Ste 100A, Jacksonville
- 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville
- 730 Sand Lake Road, Ste #100, Orlando
- 15018 North Dale-Mabry Hwy., Tampa
- 5455 University Pkwy., University Park
- Tennessee:
- 2821 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville
- 1770 Galleria Blvd., Franklin
- 2130 Gallatin Pike N, Madison
- 2075 Old Fort Pkwy., Murfreesboro
Value City Furniture:
- Illinois:
- 4380 E New York St., Aurora
- 8310 S Cicero Ave., Burbank
- ... (remaining Illinois locations listed in the original content)
- Indiana:
- 5330 E Indiana St., Evansville
- 811 Northcrest Shopping Center, Ft. Wayne
- ... (remaining Indiana locations listed in the original content)
- Kentucky:
- 8032 Burlington Pike, Florence
- 3220 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington
- ... (remaining Kentucky locations listed in the original content)
- Maryland:
- 5840 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore
- 559 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air
- ... (remaining Maryland locations listed in the original content)
- Michigan:
- 42595 Ford Rd., Canton
- 4577 Miller Rd., Flint
- ... (remaining Michigan locations listed in the original content)
- Missouri:
- 13961 Manchester Rd., Ballwin
- 970 Northwest Plaza, St. Ann
- ... (remaining Missouri locations listed in the original content)
- North Carolina:
- 2320 Sardis Rd. N, Charlotte
- 9527 S Blvd., Charlotte
- ... (remaining North Carolina locations listed in the original content)
- New York:
- 3160 West Ridge Rd., Greece
- 1000 Hylan Dr. Ste 206, Henrietta
- Ohio:
- 2675 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek
- 443 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman
- ... (remaining Ohio locations listed in the original content)
- Pennsylvania:
- 20111 Route 19 Ste B, Cranberry Township
- 5047 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg
- ... (remaining Pennsylvania locations listed in the original content)
- South Carolina:
- 240 Forum Dr., Columbia
- 140 Columbiana Dr., Columbia
- Virginia:
- 1412 Greenbrier Parkway, Unit 100, Chesapeake
- 4300 Portsmouth Blvd., Ste 200, Chesapeake
- ... (remaining Virginia locations listed in the original content)
- West Virginia:
- 1423 Roby Rd., Rte 60, Huntington
- 400 Lakeview Center, Parkersburg
For the full list and updates, visit the company's website: https://shopvcf.com/asiwn/store_locator
What are your thoughts on the closure of these furniture giants? Do you think this signals a shift in the industry, or is it an isolated incident? Share your opinions in the comments below!
This article was written by Fernando Cervantes Jr., a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com or follow him on X @ferncerv.
