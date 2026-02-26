Value City Furniture Going Out of Business Sale: Up to 50% Off! Store Closures & Locations (2026)

A Furniture Giant Falls: Value City and American Signature Begin Liquidation Sales

It's a sad day for furniture shoppers across the United States. Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture, once household names, are closing their doors for good. Following their parent company, American Signature Inc.'s, Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last November, the remaining 89 stores are now holding going-out-of-business sales.



But here's where it gets interesting: despite attempts to find a buyer, American Signature Inc. couldn't secure a lifeline, leaving customers with the opportunity to snag deals of up to 50% off on home furnishings, décor, lighting, mattresses, and rugs. All sales are final, so choose wisely!

This news raises some questions: Is this a sign of a broader trend in the furniture industry, or a unique case of mismanagement? The rise of online retailers and changing consumer habits have undoubtedly impacted brick-and-mortar stores. Could this be a wake-up call for other traditional furniture chains to adapt or face a similar fate?

And this is the part most people miss: while the discounts are tempting, it's important to remember the human cost behind these closures. Hundreds of employees will be losing their jobs, and communities will lose a familiar presence.

See Also Meiselwitz Furniture: A Kiel Legacy Ends After 127 Years

Where can you find these liquidation sales?

According to American Signature Inc., all Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture locations across the United States are participating. Below is a comprehensive list of stores obtained from the company's website:

American Signature Furniture:

Delaware: 301 Governors Pl., Bear

301 Governors Pl., Bear Florida: 150 S SR 434 #1080, Altamonte Springs 161 Brandon Town Center Dr., Brandon 13711-2 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers 9400 Atlantic Blvd., Ste 100A, Jacksonville 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville 730 Sand Lake Road, Ste #100, Orlando 15018 North Dale-Mabry Hwy., Tampa 5455 University Pkwy., University Park

Tennessee: 2821 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville 1770 Galleria Blvd., Franklin 2130 Gallatin Pike N, Madison 2075 Old Fort Pkwy., Murfreesboro



Value City Furniture:

Illinois: 4380 E New York St., Aurora 8310 S Cicero Ave., Burbank ... (remaining Illinois locations listed in the original content)

Indiana: 5330 E Indiana St., Evansville 811 Northcrest Shopping Center, Ft. Wayne ... (remaining Indiana locations listed in the original content)

Kentucky: 8032 Burlington Pike, Florence 3220 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington ... (remaining Kentucky locations listed in the original content)

Maryland: 5840 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore 559 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air ... (remaining Maryland locations listed in the original content)

Michigan: 42595 Ford Rd., Canton 4577 Miller Rd., Flint ... (remaining Michigan locations listed in the original content)

Missouri: 13961 Manchester Rd., Ballwin 970 Northwest Plaza, St. Ann ... (remaining Missouri locations listed in the original content)

North Carolina: 2320 Sardis Rd. N, Charlotte 9527 S Blvd., Charlotte ... (remaining North Carolina locations listed in the original content)

New York: 3160 West Ridge Rd., Greece 1000 Hylan Dr. Ste 206, Henrietta

Ohio: 2675 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek 443 Boardman-Poland Rd., Boardman ... (remaining Ohio locations listed in the original content)

Pennsylvania: 20111 Route 19 Ste B, Cranberry Township 5047 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg ... (remaining Pennsylvania locations listed in the original content)

South Carolina: 240 Forum Dr., Columbia 140 Columbiana Dr., Columbia

Virginia: 1412 Greenbrier Parkway, Unit 100, Chesapeake 4300 Portsmouth Blvd., Ste 200, Chesapeake ... (remaining Virginia locations listed in the original content)

West Virginia: 1423 Roby Rd., Rte 60, Huntington 400 Lakeview Center, Parkersburg



For the full list and updates, visit the company's website: https://shopvcf.com/asiwn/store_locator

What are your thoughts on the closure of these furniture giants? Do you think this signals a shift in the industry, or is it an isolated incident? Share your opinions in the comments below!

This article was written by Fernando Cervantes Jr., a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com or follow him on X @ferncerv.

Don't forget to share your feedback to help us improve our site!