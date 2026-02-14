Value City Furniture Closing! What to Do If You're Owed Money! (2026)

Value City Furniture's Closing: What Customers Can Do

The sudden announcement of Value City Furniture's liquidation has left many customers in a state of uncertainty. With the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, some customers are at risk of losing their purchases, highlighting the importance of knowing your rights and taking proactive steps to protect your interests.

Understanding the Situation

When a company files for bankruptcy, it can be a challenging process for customers who have already paid for goods or services. Value City Furniture's closure has resulted in canceled orders and potential financial losses for customers like the Housners, who are now left without their furniture and facing the possibility of not getting their money back.

Taking Action: A Three-Step Guide

Contact the Company: The first step is to reach out to the company directly. Customers should inquire about the availability of their ordered items and explore options for immediate fulfillment. If the company can provide the product, it may prevent further complications. File a Claim with the Bankruptcy Court: If the company cannot fulfill the order, customers should file a claim with the bankruptcy court. This step is crucial for unsecured creditors, as it initiates the legal process to recover their funds. However, it's important to note that this process can be time-consuming and may not guarantee a full refund. Dispute the Charge with Your Credit Card Company: Customers can also contact their credit card providers to dispute the charges. This step allows them to potentially recover the funds they paid, as the company's inability to deliver the product may trigger a chargeback.

Legal Insights and Tips

Attorney Danny Karon emphasizes that customers have options in such situations. He suggests that the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing provides opportunities for remedies. By taking these steps, customers can increase their chances of recovering their money and minimizing financial losses.

Company Response and Customer Concerns

American Signature, a related company, has directed customers to Value City Furniture's website for updates. While the company aims to fulfill existing orders, customers like the Housners worry about the lengthy process of filing claims and the potential loss of their deposits. This highlights the importance of prompt action and keeping important documents, such as receipts, to support their claims.

Conclusion

In times of business closures and bankruptcy, customers must be proactive and informed. By following these steps and staying informed about their rights, customers can navigate the process more effectively and potentially recover their funds. It is crucial to act promptly to increase the chances of a successful outcome.