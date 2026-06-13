Valentino Rossi Takes on Mandalika Circuit Ahead of Sepang Test (2026)

Valentino Rossi's Return to Racing: A New Chapter for Indonesian Talent

Valentino Rossi, the legendary nine-time world champion, has made a surprising comeback to the MotoGP circuit, riding the Mandalika track in Indonesia. This return comes as a welcome surprise for fans, especially considering his recent retirement from the sport just months before the Mandalika's grand prix debut. The circuit CEO expressed the nation's sadness at Rossi's retirement timing, highlighting the country's deep connection to the sport.

The VR46 Academy riders, including Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini, and Franco Morbidelli, joined Rossi for a pre-Sepang training trip, organized by Pertamina, the team's title sponsor. Rossi's presence at Mandalika is a significant moment, as he reflects on his own racing career and looks to inspire the next generation of Indonesian talent.

Rossi's admiration for Mandalika's track layout, describing it as 'very fun, very fast, and flowing,' and the high-quality asphalt with excellent grip, adds to the excitement. His hope that Mandalika can become a hub for developing Indonesian riders is a powerful message, especially with the presence of young riders dreaming of MotoGP success.

The article also mentions Rossi's past success in Indonesia, winning the 1997 Indonesian 125cc Grand Prix at Sentul, and his ongoing impact on the sport, even as he steps away from the track. The piece concludes with a reflection on Rossi's enduring legacy and the potential for Mandalika to become a pivotal location for the growth of Indonesian racing talent.