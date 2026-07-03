Valentino Rossi on MotoGP's Future at Phillip Island: 'A Great Shame' (2026)

The fate of MotoGP at Phillip Island, a legendary seaside circuit, hangs in the balance. The current agreement between Dorna, the championship promoter, and the Victorian Government is set to expire this year, casting a shadow over the future of this iconic race. The question on everyone's lips: Will MotoGP continue to thrill fans at Phillip Island, or will it be forced to find a new home?

Andrew Fox, the owner of Phillip Island, hinted last month that Dorna is charting a new course, with rumors suggesting Albert Park as a potential alternative. However, the South Australian Government has also expressed interest, most likely eyeing a race at The Bend. And here's where it gets controversial: there's a very real possibility that Australia could lose its MotoGP race altogether.

Phillip Island has been the heart and soul of Australia's MotoGP scene since 1997, and it was the nation's inaugural host from 1989-90. It's a track that has witnessed some of the sport's most memorable moments, including Valentino Rossi's eight victories, six of which were in the premier class. One of those wins, in 2001, saw Rossi clinch his first title in a thrilling race.

When asked about the possibility of Phillip Island losing the event, Rossi expressed his disappointment. "It's a shame because Phillip Island is a piece of history for MotoGP. I raced in Eastern Creek the first year, and after '97, we moved to Phillip Island. It's a fantastic track, truly special, and unlike any other. We can compare it to Bathurst; it's a real loss if they stop racing at Phillip Island. Phillip Island has a unique charm. It's a track you never forget, and I hope they continue racing there." Rossi, who retired from motorcycle racing at the end of 2021, is in Australia this week to compete in the Bathurst 12 Hour, driving a Team WRT BMW alongside Augusto Farfus and Raffaele Marciello. This marks his fourth consecutive appearance at the event, where he finished as runner-up last year, just behind the sister WRT BMW entry.

So, what does the future hold for MotoGP at Phillip Island? Will it continue to be a fixture on the MotoGP calendar, or will it be replaced by another circuit? And this is the part most people miss: What impact could a change in venue have on the sport's legacy and fan experience? These are questions that need answering, and we want to hear your thoughts. Do you agree with Rossi's sentiment, or do you think a change could bring new and exciting opportunities? Let us know in the comments!