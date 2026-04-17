Valentine's Day Special: Sweet or Sour Stories - Share Your Dedications! (2026)

Valentine's Day: A Celebration of Love or a Recipe for Heartbreak? We're diving into the sweet and sour sides of this polarizing holiday, and we want YOU to be part of the conversation!

Here’s the deal: Whether you’re head over heels in love, nursing a broken heart, or somewhere in between, KiSS is turning up the volume with our Valentine’s Day: Sweet or Sour Edition! But here's where it gets controversial—is this day truly about love, or has it become a commercialized excuse for grand gestures and overpriced chocolates? We’ll let you decide.

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Got someone on your mind? A secret admirer? A long-lost love? Or maybe an ex who still haunts your Spotify playlist? We’re not here to judge—we’re here to amplify your voice. Dedicate a song, share your story, and let’s make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable. And this is the part most people miss—your story doesn’t have to be picture-perfect. Heartbreak, laughter, or pure chaos—it’s all welcome!

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Here’s how to join the fun:
1. Record a voice note on your phone’s Voice Recording app. Pour your heart out—tell us who the dedication is for and why. Is it sweet, sour, or a little bit of both?
2. Submit your story using the form below. Simply upload your voice note from your phone’s ‘files’ app.
3. Toronto listeners, here’s your shortcut: Text REQUEST + your story to 925-555.

Mark your calendars: On February 14th, tune into KiSS 92.5 in Toronto or KiSS 105.3 in Ottawa all day long. You might just hear your voice—and your story—on the airwaves, spreading love, laughter, or a little bit of chaos. Your choice.

But wait—here’s the controversial question: Is Valentine’s Day a genuine celebration of love, or has it lost its meaning in a sea of red roses and heart-shaped balloons? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take. Whether you’re team Sweet or team Sour, one thing’s for sure: this Valentine’s Day, KiSS is here to make it memorable.

Valentine's Day Special: Sweet or Sour Stories - Share Your Dedications! (2026)

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