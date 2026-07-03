Valentine's Day Flower Rush: Industry Pushes for Country of Origin Labelling (2026)

Bold claim: the flower industry is pushing for country-of-origin labels on cut flowers just as Valentine’s Day fever hits its peak. If you’re planning a romantic bouquet, you’ll want to read this, because the behind-the-scenes that shapes what ends up in your vase might surprise you—and spark discussion.

Valentine’s Day is a big money moment for flowers. Flower Industries Australia estimates Australians will spend around $220 million on blooms for the holiday, with red roses still a leading choice. Yet despite a strong domestic supply, roughly 13 million red roses were imported last year. In the week leading up to the holiday, Sydney’s wholesale markets handled an estimated 5 to 10 million rose stems.

Currently, Australia requires origin labeling for many foods, but there’s no equivalent rule for commercial cut flowers. “You can see exactly where your food comes from,” noted Flower Industries Australia secretary Anna Jabour, “but with cut flowers, people just don’t know.” She explained that querying origins at a local florist is common, while federal government action on this issue remains off the table for now. The group intends to keep pushing to bring origin labeling back onto the policy agenda.

Indoor-flower retailer Arietta Thompson expressed support for regulatory changes that would help consumers back Australian growers, warning that failure to act could jeopardize local production: “If we don’t support it, we’ll lose it.”

As shoppers flock to the Sydney Flower Market for Valentine’s Day, the mood among growers, wholesalers, and florists is energetic. Market CEO Anthony Boyd described the period as the second-busiest of the year after Mother’s Day, estimating about $45 million in market trade during the Valentine rush. Nicola Padavano, who sells a broad range of flowers at the market, noted a trend toward bright, locally sourced seasonal varieties, highlighting dahlias and red-toned options like flowering gums and natives such as smokebush and kangaroo paw.

There’s a shift in what people want from traditional bouquets. Michael Bagala, a veteran rose grower, said roses remain popular, but bouquets are increasingly composed with a mix of flowers rather than a single star. He also observed ongoing interest in the traditional red rose while acknowledging consumer preference for variety. He pointed out that customers frequently ask about the country of origin of roses, including imports from Kenya and Ecuador, and stressed the importance of maintaining supply from quality farms worldwide to meet demand.

Newcomer trends reflect changing tastes: Laielle Alameddenie, who runs a build-your-own-bouquet business, said red roses are falling out of fashion in some circles and hydrangeas are gaining traction for their color variety and standout presence. Jabour, however, believes red roses won’t vanish from fashion entirely, even as some florists over-order them in certain years and customers don’t choose them as often.

What this all means for consumers: the country-of-origin debate isn’t just about paperwork. It touches on how much we support local growers, how supply chains adapt to shifting tastes, and how retailers balance tradition with freshness. And it raises a provocative question for readers: should origin labeling become a standard feature on all cut flowers, even if it adds complexity for retailers and potentially affects pricing? Share your take in the comments: do origin labels matter to you when choosing flowers, or do you prioritize price and aesthetics above all else?