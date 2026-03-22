Vaginal Estrogen Therapy: Is it Safe for Endometrial Cancer Survivors? (2026)

Is Vaginal Estrogen Therapy Safe for Endometrial Cancer Survivors?

A Controversial Question for Women's Health

Endometrial cancer survivors who use vaginal estrogen therapy for a limited time do not appear to be at increased risk for recurrence, according to a recent study. However, this finding is not without controversy and raises important questions about the safety and efficacy of this treatment.

The study, led by Christine D. Hsu, PharmD, PhD, of the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, analyzed electronic health records from 68 US healthcare organizations. The researchers identified 25,408 women aged 18-51 years diagnosed with endometrial cancer between November 2005 and December 2023.

The primary outcome was endometrial cancer recurrence, defined as a debulking procedure, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or other relevant medication occurring 1 year or more after diagnosis, assessed during years 1 to 6 post-diagnosis.

The study found that overall recurrence risk was not significantly different between the two groups (HR, 0.87; 95% CI, 0.60-1.27), with 53 women in the estrogen therapy group and 54 women in the comparator group experiencing recurrence.

However, the study also noted that only 5.6% of endometrial cancer survivors had two or more prescriptions for vaginal estrogen within 1 year of diagnosis, indicating minimal utilization of the therapy.

The authors stressed that menopausal symptoms are unique to each woman, and patients and physicians "need to engage in shared decision-making" when considering the use of vaginal estrogen therapy for genitourinary symptoms.

But here's where it gets controversial...

The study's findings raise questions about the safety and efficacy of vaginal estrogen therapy for endometrial cancer survivors. While the study did not find an increased risk of recurrence, it also did not evaluate outcomes associated with long-term use of the therapy.

Furthermore, the study controlled for outpatient services, but the authors noted that women using vaginal estrogen might "exhibit greater health-seeking behavior" than those not using the therapy. This suggests that there may be potential bias from healthcare utilization, which could impact the study's findings.

And this is the part most people miss...

The study's limitations include the use of a proxy method to assess the primary outcome, as there is no ICD code for endometrial cancer recurrence. Additionally, vaginal estrogen therapy claims reflect prescriptions but do not confirm whether women used the medication.

So, what's the bottom line?

While the study suggests that vaginal estrogen therapy may not increase the risk of recurrence for endometrial cancer survivors, it is not a definitive answer to the question of its safety and efficacy. Further research is needed to evaluate the long-term effects of this therapy and to address potential biases in healthcare utilization.

What do you think?

Do you agree with the study's findings? Or do you think there may be other factors at play that could impact the safety and efficacy of vaginal estrogen therapy for endometrial cancer survivors? Share your thoughts in the comments below!