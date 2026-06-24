UVU's Commencement Choice Sparks Backlash: Who is Sharon McMahon? (2026)

The selection of Sharon McMahon as the commencement speaker for Utah Valley University's (UVU) 2026 graduating class has sparked a heated debate, with mixed reactions from students and the wider community. This choice has brought to the forefront the delicate balance between academic freedom, political discourse, and the raw emotions surrounding a tragic event.

The McMahon Controversy

Sharon McMahon, a renowned educator, author, and podcaster, has gained a reputation for her nonpartisan approach to teaching history and civics. Her platform focuses on making sense of current political issues through the lens of history, offering a unique and much-needed perspective in today's polarized climate.

However, her selection as the commencement speaker has divided opinions, particularly among UVU students. The controversy stems from McMahon's comments about Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated on UVU's campus in September 2025.

A Delicate Balance

In the aftermath of Kirk's assassination, McMahon posted a thread on social media, which she later deleted. The thread, reposted by some of her supporters and critics alike, sparked outrage among those who felt she was insensitive to the tragedy and its political implications.

Caleb Chilcutt, president of UVU's Turning Point USA chapter, expressed his disappointment, stating that McMahon's post was "tone-deaf and disrespectful" to those still grieving Kirk's loss. He argued that while universities should embrace diverse viewpoints, McMahon's content creation in the wake of a political assassination was a step too far.

The Power of Words

What makes this controversy particularly fascinating is the power of words and their impact on public perception. McMahon's platform, built on nonpartisan insight, was suddenly called into question due to a series of posts. The incident raises a deeper question about the responsibility that comes with a public voice, especially in the era of social media.

From my perspective, it's a reminder that even the most well-intentioned individuals can inadvertently cause harm with their words, especially when discussing sensitive topics. It's a fine line to tread, and one that public figures must navigate with caution.

A University's Dilemma

UVU, in its defense, has stated that McMahon's selection aligns with their standards for a nonpartisan approach to education. They highlight her ability to inspire and inform, underlining the importance of knowledge and collective action in a vibrant democracy.

However, the university's decision has not been without criticism. Some students feel that McMahon's comments about Kirk were insensitive and that her selection as the commencement speaker is a slap in the face to those still reeling from the tragedy.

Moving Forward

As we reflect on this controversy, it's important to consider the broader implications. How can universities foster an environment that encourages diverse viewpoints while also being mindful of the emotional impact of certain events? How can public figures navigate the delicate balance between free speech and sensitivity?

These are questions that society must grapple with, especially in an era where political discourse often overshadows the human element. It's a reminder that words have consequences, and that in our quest for knowledge and understanding, we must never lose sight of our shared humanity.