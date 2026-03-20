Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered - Official Trailer | PS5, Switch 2, PC (2026)

Get ready for an epic adventure with Utawarerumono: Past and Present Rediscovered, an upcoming JRPG that's set to launch on May 28th! This game promises an immersive journey through the lands of Yamato, offering a unique blend of action and strategy.

But here's where it gets controversial... while the game will be available on PS5, Switch 2, and PC worldwide, there's a twist! The console versions will only support the Japanese language, leaving players outside Japan with a choice: embrace the challenge of an immersive Japanese experience or opt for the PC version with multilingual support.

And this is the part most people miss... Utawarerumono isn't just any JRPG; it's a legend in the making! With a rich cast of characters, including fan favorites from previous installments, the game promises an engaging story set in the sprawling lands of Yamato. As a shadow falls over the nation once more, our heroes must navigate a web of incidents, all leading to an unknown destiny.

The game's key features include the return of the Action Ring system, adding tempo and strategy to turn-based battles. Players can unleash powerful techniques and harness the strength of their masks to defeat deadly enemies. It's an action-packed adventure with a rich narrative, perfect for fans of traditional JRPGs.

In Japan, the game will be priced at 8,580 yen, with a limited edition available for 14,080 yen. This edition includes exclusive goodies like an acrylic plate, an original drama CD, and an art book. For Switch 2 owners, there's a special 'Double Pack' offer, including both Utawarerumono and Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten for the same price.

The story of Utawarerumono is a captivating tale, set in a world where the mighty empire of Yamato exists in peace. Our heroes, Oshtor, Mikazuchi, Munechika, and Shunya, have already proven their mettle, but a new threat looms. As they embark on their journey, they must confront a mysterious force that threatens their nation. Will they uncover the secrets hidden within the white mists? Only time will tell.

The game's creative team includes NAOYA SHIMOKAWA as Producer and Music Director, known for his work on ToHeart and White Album 2. MUNEMITSU SUGA, the concept and story writer, brings his expertise from the Utawarerumono series. Character design is handled by MI, with original designs by Tatsuki Amaduyu and Misato Mitsumi, who have worked on Utawarerumono and ToHeart 2.

So, are you ready to embark on this epic journey? Will you choose to explore the lands of Yamato in Japanese or opt for the multilingual PC version? And what secrets do you think lie within the white mists? Share your thoughts and theories in the comments below!