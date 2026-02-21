Utah Mammoth vs Detroit Red Wings | Keller & Schmaltz Lead the Way | NHL Highlights (2026)

In a standout performance, Keller and Schmaltz lead the Mammoth to a decisive victory over the Red Wings. Both players contributed significantly, each scoring a goal and providing an assist in the Utah Mammoth's impressive 4-1 triumph against the Detroit Red Wings at the Delta Center on Wednesday night.

Joining them on the scoreboard were Dylan Guenther and Sean Durzi, further solidifying the Mammoth’s current momentum. With this win, Utah has now achieved back-to-back victories and boasts an impressive record of 8 wins, 1 loss, and 1 overtime loss in their last 10 games on home ice, bringing their overall record to 30-23-4.

"Our special teams were solid tonight, and our goaltender was exceptional, making this a crucial win for us," remarked Utah coach Andre Tourigny. He praised the contributions from all players, highlighting the importance of his fourth line in the third period. "Whenever they hit the ice, they applied pressure, pushed the puck deep into the opponent’s zone, and injected a lot of energy into our team. That was invaluable."

Karel Vejmelka continued to shine in net, making 29 saves and securing his League-leading 27th win of the season, marking a personal best for the Czech goaltender. "I was determined to secure a win tonight because it means so much to everyone in the locker room," Vejmelka expressed. "We played exceptionally well, and we truly earned this victory."

On the other side of the rink, Dylan Larkin managed to score for the Red Wings, while John Gibson made 21 saves. Unfortunately for Detroit, this defeat marks their fourth loss in the last five games, with a current record of 33-19-6 (1 win, 3 losses, and 1 overtime loss).

“It was a disappointing start for us,” said Detroit coach Todd McLellan. “We generated enough chances to get back into the game, but we struggled to beat a goaltender who was clearly on fire tonight, and that ultimately made the difference.”

The Mammoth seized control early when Sean Durzi scored just 57 seconds into the first period, capitalizing on a loose puck behind the net and firing it past Gibson on the blocker side. Later in the first, Schmaltz extended the lead to 2-0 with a wrist shot during a 5-on-3 power play at 8:11, finding the net on Gibson’s glove side.

As the third period unfolded, Guenther added another goal at 4:40, skillfully slotting the puck through Gibson’s legs to make it 3-0. "We executed well right from the start. Our penalty kill was strong, and Vejmelka was obviously outstanding, but it was really a team effort," Guenther noted. "With the standings being so tight, every point is crucial, and we know how important this is moving forward."

Larkin did manage to score for the Red Wings during a 6-on-4 advantage at 15:52, reducing the deficit to 3-1. After Gibson was pulled for an extra skater during a power play, Larkin seized an opportunity from a rebound following a shot by Moritz Seider, sending the puck past Vejmelka. "Looking at the goals they got, that’s what it ultimately came down to," Larkin reflected. "Their goalie had an excellent game against us, and we just couldn’t capitalize on our chances, especially during power plays—we lacked that finishing touch around the net."

Keller capped the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:42, finalizing the score at 4-1.

"This upcoming Olympic break is a perfect time to regroup and take advantage of the pause," Guenther suggested. "Last year, we returned strong after the Four Nations Face-Off break, but we weren’t good enough against St. Louis. Many teams will come out strong post-break, so we need to ensure we're ready from the first game back."

NOTES: Vejmelka, who will represent Team Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina 2026, recorded his 26th start of the season with a save percentage of .900 or higher, surpassing Jeremy Swayman for the most such games in the NHL. The Mammoth have improved significantly since the start of the new year, holding a record of 12-4-1 since January 1, 2026, with only the Lightning and Blue Jackets achieving as many wins during this stretch.

