Utah Fishing Records: 5 Amazing Catches from 2025 (2026)

Get ready for some jaw-dropping fishing tales from the great state of Utah! Five incredible records were shattered in 2025, and we're here to dive into these epic catches.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, with its century-long record-keeping tradition, witnessed some remarkable feats last year. From catch-and-release triumphs to record-breaking hauls, these anglers' stories will leave you in awe.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some of these records were broken twice in the same reservoir! Jesse Pashia's white crappie story is a testament to the abundance and size of fish in Utah's waters. First, he broke the record with a 13⅜-inch catch, only to be topped by his own 14-inch monster a month later at Gunnison Bend Reservoir.

And the wiper records? Adam Cunningham and William Stafford both reeled in 29½-inch long wipers, with Stafford's catch weighing an impressive 18 pounds and 1½ ounces. Talk about a heavy-duty catch!

Now, let's talk about the catch-and-keep records. Chris Anderson proved that size isn't everything with his hybrid sunfish, which, at 12⅝-long and weighing just over a pound, still set a new record. Garion Rowett, on the other hand, demonstrated the thrill of spearfishing by snagging a 10½-inch arctic grayling at Fish Lake.

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Utah's fishing records now span an impressive 107 categories, with seven new records set in 2024 and six more in 2023. If you think you have what it takes to break a record in 2026, the state division is ready for your submission. But be warned, the requirements are strict to ensure fairness and equity for all anglers.

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is waiting for your catch, and who knows, you might just write the next chapter in Utah's fishing record books.

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the records. Fishing in Utah offers a unique opportunity to explore its stunning outdoors and create unforgettable memories. So, whether you're chasing records or just enjoying the thrill of the catch, Utah's waters are calling!

What do you think? Are these record-breaking catches inspiring, or do you have a different take on the matter? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!