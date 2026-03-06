Utah Bill: Internet Access on Rural School Buses for Students (2026)

A new bill is being considered by the Utah Legislature that could revolutionize the digital connectivity of rural students in the state. Sponsored by Rep. Tiara Auxier, R-Morgan, House Bill 462 aims to provide internet connectivity on school buses for rural school districts, ensuring students can stay connected during long bus rides to and from school-sponsored activities.

The bill's primary focus is on addressing the challenges faced by student-athletes from rural schools, who often endure lengthy bus trips to away games. For instance, the Grand County High School boys basketball team's journey to Duchesne High involved a 300-mile round-trip bus ride, and similar trips to Draper and Junction in Piute County were also common. These long bus rides not only impact homework completion but also highlight the need for reliable internet access.

Rep. Auxier emphasizes the daily reality of long school bus rides without reliable internet service for many Utah kids in rural communities. Her bill proposes a voluntary, state-sponsored grant program, where each participating high school would receive funds to equip a limited number of school buses with internet connectivity. This grant would cover the equipment and the first year of associated expenses, with the understanding that schools would take on the ongoing costs of staying connected.

The bill also ensures that students' Chromebooks will have filtering and password restrictions to prevent misuse and inappropriate web searches. Additionally, students will not have the ability to connect external devices to the bus's wireless service, maintaining a secure and controlled environment.

The potential benefits are significant. By providing internet connectivity on school buses, students can complete homework, stay connected with peers, and even access educational resources during their travels. This is particularly crucial for student-athletes, who may miss out on homework and suffer from sleep deprivation due to the long bus rides.

The bill has received support from various stakeholders, including the Utah Rural Schools Association and the Utah Education and Telehealth Network (UETN). During public comment, Grand County School District Superintendent Matthew Keyes praised the bill as a "great opportunity" for rural Utah students, highlighting the frequent long bus trips between locations like Moab to Kanab and Monticello to Randolph.

Despite some initial questions from colleagues, the House Education Committee unanimously voted to send HB462 to the House Floor. The bill's progress indicates a growing recognition of the importance of digital connectivity for rural students and a commitment to addressing the unique challenges they face.