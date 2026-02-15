Usyk vs. Wilder: WBC President Confirms Potential Heavyweight Title Fight (2026)

Could we be on the verge of seeing a monumental clash of titans? WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has thrown fuel on the fire, stating that Deontay Wilder is absolutely "welcome" to challenge Oleksandr Usyk for his WBC heavyweight title. This comes amid swirling rumors of an imminent fight announcement, sending boxing fans into a frenzy.

Usyk, the current unified heavyweight champion holding the WBC, IBF, and WBA belts, is reportedly planning to defend his titles against none other than the "Bronze Bomber," Deontay Wilder. This would be Usyk’s first title defense since his controversial victory over Daniel Dubois in July at Wembley Stadium.

Sulaiman has given the green light to Usyk's request for a voluntary title defense, allowing him to face a contender ranked within the WBC's top 15. And guess who sits at number 13? You guessed it: Deontay Wilder. This opens the door for a potentially explosive showdown. But here's where it gets controversial… some argue that Wilder hasn't earned this shot, given his recent inactivity and loss to Joseph Parker. Is it fair to other contenders who are actively climbing the ranks?

"Absolutely we are hoping to see him back in the ring," Sulaiman told Sky Sports, emphasizing the WBC's enthusiasm for Wilder's return to prominence. "He requested to the WBC to make a voluntary defence which was granted and we're waiting for the details of his upcoming fight." Sulaiman further elaborated, stating, "Deontay Wilder was champion for five years of the WBC, he is a tremendous force, he has great punching power. He is ranked by the WBC, so absolutely he is eligible and welcome to fight Usyk in a voluntary title defence."

And this is the part most people miss… Usyk himself seems eager to make this fight happen. He's publicly stated his desire to face Wilder in the United States, marking what would be his first fight on American soil since 2019. Usyk believes a victory over Wilder would solidify his legacy as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. He even mentioned that he wants to fight in the USA to build his profile with the American fans, which could lead to even bigger opportunities down the road.

Usyk, speaking on the Ready to Fight website, explained his reasoning: "First of all, it's the USA - I want to box in America. Secondly, Wilder has been at the top for the last 10 years. This is about sporting interest. In the 'big three,' there were Joshua, Fury, and Wilder. I beat Joshua twice, I beat Fury twice, and one unbeaten one remains - Wilder." He sees Wilder as the final piece of the puzzle, the last major rival he needs to conquer to cement his place in boxing history. This statement boldly implies that Usyk considers himself to have already defeated Tyson Fury twice, even though their most recent fight was highly contentious and some would argue Fury was the rightful winner. This is sure to cause disagreement amongst fans!

Wilder, of course, held the WBC heavyweight title for a significant period before his reign was ended by Tyson Fury in their rematch in 2020. His devastating punching power makes him a threat to any fighter, and a potential fight against Usyk would be a fascinating clash of styles. Usyk's technical brilliance versus Wilder's raw power – it’s a recipe for fireworks.

So, what do you think? Is Wilder the right opponent for Usyk's next fight? Does he deserve the title shot, or should Usyk be focusing on other contenders? And after the controversial Fury fights, does Usyk really have claim to have beaten Fury twice?