Usyk vs Verhoeven: Will IBF/WBA belts be on the line? YouTube SEO angles (2026)

Oleksandr Usyk’s Reign at Risk: Will His Bold Move Cost Him More Than Just Pride?

Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion, is set to defend his WBC title against an unexpected opponent: kickboxer Rico Verhoeven. But here’s where it gets controversial—while the WBC has confirmed this as a voluntary defense, Usyk’s IBF and WBA belts might not be on the line. And this is the part most people miss: the governing bodies of these organizations have yet to greenlight their titles for this unconventional matchup, leaving Usyk’s unified status hanging in the balance.

The Ukrainian superstar’s decision to face Verhoeven at the iconic Pyramids of Giza on May 23 has sparked both excitement and concern. While it’s a high-profile event that promises to draw massive attention, it also raises questions about Usyk’s commitment to his other title obligations. For instance, Usyk relinquished the WBO belt in October, allowing Fabio Wardley to step in as the new champion. Now, with the IBF and WBA belts potentially at risk, the heavyweight division is buzzing with speculation.

Derek Chisora, who defeated Otto Wallin in an IBF eliminator last February, is being pushed by promoter Kalle Sauerland for a shot at a vacant IBF belt. Sauerland, speaking to Sky Sports, emphasized Chisora’s position at the top of the heavyweight rankings and argued that a fight between Chisora and Deontay Wilder—scheduled for April 4—deserves title consideration. But here’s the kicker: Usyk has yet to make a single mandatory defense of his IBF title during his reign as heavyweight champion, a point Sauerland boldly highlights.

Meanwhile, Murat Gassiev, the WBA 'regular' champion, is seeking clarity on when Usyk will defend his WBA 'super' belt. Al Siesta, Gassiev’s co-promoter, told Sky Sports that while they understand Usyk’s focus on big unification fights, his recent shift toward 'event' fights—like the one against Verhoeven—could stall the division’s progress. Siesta suggests that if the WBA title isn’t at stake in the Verhoeven fight, Usyk should be stripped of the title or declared 'Champion in Recess,' allowing Gassiev to step up as the 'super' champion.

But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: Lawrence Okolie, the WBC No. 1 contender, predicts Usyk will eventually vacate the WBC title, paving the way for him to face Agit Kabayel for the vacant belt. Okolie believes Usyk is prioritizing lucrative fights over challenging ones, a sentiment that could spark heated debates among fans.

As the boxing world watches closely, one thing is clear: Usyk’s decision to fight Verhoeven is a bold move that could redefine his legacy—for better or worse. What do you think? Is Usyk making a smart business decision, or is he risking his unified champion status for a payday? Let us know in the comments below!