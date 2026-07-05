Usman Khawaja Retires: A Look Back at His Inspiring Career (2026)

In a move that marks the end of an era, Usman Khawaja has officially called time on his illustrious cricket career, leaving fans and critics alike reflecting on his legacy. But here’s where it gets emotional: As he steps away from the game nearly 15 years after his Test debut for Australia, Khawaja’s parting words are a testament to his character: ‘I hope I have inspired people.’ At 39, the veteran batsman’s retirement isn’t just a personal milestone—it’s a moment that invites us all to consider the impact of perseverance, talent, and humility in sports. And this is the part most people miss: Khawaja’s journey wasn’t just about runs scored or matches won; it was about breaking barriers and representing diversity in a sport often dominated by tradition. Controversially, some argue that his contributions off the field—championing inclusivity and cultural representation—may outshine his on-field achievements. But what do you think? Did Khawaja’s influence extend beyond the boundary ropes, or is his cricketing legacy his greatest gift? Let’s dive deeper. For just $1 for the first 4 weeks (then $32 every 4 weeks), you can unlock this story and more, including unlimited articles, exclusive newsletters, and 24/7 access to our app and web content. No lock-in contracts, just full access to everything you love—plus games, puzzles, and SuperCoach Plus stats. Or, for a limited time, grab our summer sale offer: $3 a week for the first 12 months (min. cost $156), charged as $12 every 4 weeks, then $20 every 4 weeks thereafter. Don’t miss out—subscribe now and join the conversation. Terms apply; read the fine print for details.