USD Surges! See How USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD React (Technical Analysis) (2026)

The recent surge in the US Dollar has sent ripples across the forex market, impacting various currency pairs and their technical outlooks. In this article, we'll delve into the effects on USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD, exploring the fascinating interplay of geopolitical events, market sentiment, and technical analysis.

The USD's Impact on Currency Pairs

As the USD strengthened in response to escalating tensions between Iran and the US, it triggered a chain reaction across financial markets. Oil prices rose, yields increased, stocks dipped, and the USD gained ground. This movement had a notable impact on the USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD currency pairs, with each reacting differently to the shifting landscape.

USDCAD: A Technical Rebound

The USDCAD pair experienced a solid technical rebound, pushing above a crucial cluster of moving averages that had previously acted as resistance. This move indicates a potential shift in momentum, with buyers regaining control in the near term. As long as the price remains above these moving averages, the technical bias favors further upside. However, a move back below this cluster could signal a reversal and give sellers an opportunity to reassert dominance.

AUDUSD: Sellers Regain Control

The AUDUSD pair had a strong rally last week, climbing above its 200-hour and 100-hour moving averages. However, the advance stalled near a key resistance zone, leading to a pullback. Today's trading saw a decisive shift lower as the USD strengthened, pushing the AUDUSD below these moving averages. This move indicates a shift in the near-term technical bias towards sellers. If the pair remains beneath these levels, we could see further downside risks. A break below the support zone at 0.7100–0.7113 would increase the bearish bias, potentially targeting the May low.

NZDUSD: A Shift in Tone

The NZDUSD pair surged last week on risk-on sentiment, finding support near the 50% midpoint of its trading range. However, today's trading has seen a shift in tone, with the pair trending lower. The decline has pushed the price below a key swing area, turning it into near-term resistance. Buyers have emerged to defend the rising 100-hour moving average, creating a short-term battle between support and resistance. While sellers have regained some control, it's important to note that the decline has only retraced back to moving-average support levels. A sustained break below this moving average would strengthen the bearish case.

Deeper Analysis and Implications

The impact of the USD's rise on these currency pairs highlights the intricate relationship between geopolitical events, market sentiment, and technical analysis. It's a reminder of how quickly market dynamics can shift and how technical levels can act as crucial support or resistance zones.

From my perspective, this interplay between fundamental and technical factors adds a layer of complexity and intrigue to forex trading. It requires a nuanced understanding of both worlds to navigate these markets effectively.

As we continue to monitor these currency pairs, it will be fascinating to see how they respond to further developments in the geopolitical arena and whether the current technical setups hold or break.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the rise of the USD has had a significant impact on the technical outlook of USDCAD, AUDUSD, and NZDUSD. Each pair has reacted uniquely, showcasing the intricate dynamics at play in the forex market. As an analyst, I find it particularly intriguing how geopolitical events can trigger such rapid and varied movements. It's a constant reminder of the need for adaptability and a holistic understanding of the markets.

Stay tuned for further updates as we navigate these ever-evolving market conditions.