USD Surges: Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Safe-Haven Demand (2026)

The US Dollar's resurgence as a safe-haven currency is a timely reminder of its enduring appeal in times of geopolitical turmoil. The recent strength of the USD is a testament to its resilience, despite earlier calls to 'Sell America'.

Rabobank's strategist, Molly Schwartz, sheds light on the underlying factors driving this trend. She emphasizes that the dramatic sell-off of USD in the first half of 2025 was more a result of market positioning and the repricing of EUR/USD, rather than a loss of confidence in the Dollar's safe-haven status.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the USD hasn't behaved like a traditional safe-haven currency, recent market movements suggest that investors still view it as a reliable haven during turbulent times.

The benefits of the Greenback's renewed strength are twofold. Firstly, it provides a safe investment option for risk-averse investors. Secondly, it highlights the potential challenges facing the Federal Reserve as inflation remains above target and the impact of tariffs starts to bite.

The energy shocks resulting from the escalating war risks around Iran could further complicate matters for the Fed.

And this is the part most people miss... The parallel movement of US 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, with an 11bp increase in a single day, is a significant indicator of market sentiment. This is the largest daily move since the US-Iranian skirmish in June last year, underscoring the seriousness of the current situation.

So, while the USD's safe-haven status is back in the spotlight, the question remains: How will the Fed navigate these challenges, and what does it mean for the global economy?

Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. Is the USD's safe-haven status truly secure, or are there underlying factors that could challenge its resilience?