USD/JPY, USD/CHF Forecast: Yields, Oil Prices, and Technical Analysis (2026)

In the world of foreign exchange, the USD/JPY and USD/CHF currency pairs have been making some intriguing moves, and I'm here to break down what's happening and why it matters.

The Return of Yield Spreads

One of the most notable developments is the reemergence of yield spreads as a primary driver for these pairs. Traditionally, USD/JPY and USD/CHF have been influenced by interest rate differentials between the US and their respective counterparts. However, recent market behavior suggests that these traditional forces are back in play.

For USD/JPY, the correlation with US-Japan yield spreads is particularly strong. The 10-year spread, for instance, has an impressive 0.83 correlation, indicating that shifts in relative policy expectations between the Fed and the Bank of Japan are significantly impacting the pair's movement. This is further supported by the high correlation with the US 2-year Treasury yield.

Energy Shock and Inflation

Now, you might be wondering, what about the energy shock and its impact on inflation? Well, that's an interesting aspect. While energy markets are dominating the headlines, the correlation analysis tells a different story. For USD/JPY, the relationship with Brent crude is surprisingly weak, with a negative correlation of -0.09 over the past five days. This suggests that despite the focus on oil, the pair is behaving more like a traditional yield-driven currency pair.

USD/CHF: A Mix of Rates and Haven Demand

Moving on to USD/CHF, the picture is a bit more complex. While US rates are a significant driver, with a strong correlation with the US 2-year Treasury yield, there's also a notable haven demand for the Swiss franc in play. This is evident in the negative correlation with gold and VIX futures, indicating that when risk aversion rises, the Swiss franc tends to benefit.

What's curious, though, is that gold and volatility aren't behaving as expected given the geopolitical tensions. This suggests that haven demand, while statistically present, might be somewhat muted.

Technicals and the Road Ahead

From a technical perspective, both pairs are showing interesting patterns. USD/JPY, for instance, is trading within a well-defined uptrend, with key moving averages and momentum indicators supporting a bullish outlook. The pair has broken above resistance and is now eyeing fresh highs.

USD/CHF, on the other hand, has been respectful of technical levels, with a symmetrical triangle breakout and multiple failed attempts to break above the 50DMA. The pair has been printing higher highs and higher lows since late January, suggesting a potential bias towards the upside in the near term.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, the recent moves in these currency pairs highlight the intricate dance between fundamental and technical factors. While energy markets and geopolitical tensions grab the headlines, it's the underlying yield spreads and haven dynamics that are quietly driving the price action. This interplay between traditional drivers and current events makes for a fascinating study in market behavior. As we navigate these complex dynamics, it's essential to keep a close eye on both the fundamental narrative and the technical picture to stay ahead of the curve.